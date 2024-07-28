Plantations International Holdings PTE. LTD.: Plantations International Receives Global GAP Certification

Plantations International Receives Global GAP Certification for its Mango Plantations in Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2024 / Plantations International, a global leader in premium tropical fruit production, is delighted to announce the achievement of Global GAP certification for its mango plantations in Thailand. This significant milestone underscores the company's unwavering commitment to producing the highest quality, safe, and sustainably grown mangoes.









Global GAP certification is the gold standard in agricultural practices, recognized worldwide as a testament to a farm's adherence to stringent environmental, social, and food safety criteria. It is a prerequisite for many leading supermarkets, food distributors, and importers, who demand assurance of product quality and safety from their suppliers. By attaining this certification, Plantations International has positioned itself at the forefront of the industry, meeting and exceeding the rigorous standards set by the global marketplace.

"Securing Global GAP certification is a very important achievement for Plantations International," said Mr. Gareth Cookson, COO at Plantations International. "It validates our dedication to sustainable farming practices, worker welfare, and food safety. We understand the critical role we play in the global food supply chain, and this certification demonstrates our commitment to delivering products that meet the highest consumer expectations."

The certification process involved a comprehensive evaluation of Plantations International's mango operations, including soil management, water usage, crop protection, worker safety, and traceability. The company's adherence to these rigorous standards ensures that its mangoes are produced in a manner that protects the environment, respects the rights of workers, and guarantees the safety of consumers.

Global GAP certification is not merely a label; it is Plantations International's passport to accessing premium markets. As consumer awareness of sustainable and ethical production practices grows, retailers and consumers alike are increasingly seeking products that carry this prestigious certification. Plantations International's Global GAP-certified mangoes will now have unprecedented access to discerning markets around the world.

This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Plantations International team in Thailand. Their commitment to excellence has been instrumental in achieving this significant milestone. The company will continue to invest in sustainable practices and innovation to maintain its leadership position in the global mango industry.

About Plantations International

Plantations International is a leading global producer of premium tropical fruits, renowned for its commitment to sustainability, quality, and innovation. With a strong presence in key fruit-growing regions worldwide, the company delivers exceptional products to consumers while upholding the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility.

