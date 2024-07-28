BUTTER FINGERS: ANCHOR DAIRY'S RESEARCH SHOWS BRITS ARE FALLING OUT OF LOVE WITH BAKING

Over half of Brits would bake more if they had more time

48% agree that returning to offices and commuting means they have less time to bake at home

46% admit they would bake more if it created less mess

LONDON, July 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baking consistently sits in Brits' top hobbies with over a third (39%) citing it as their favourite past time[1]. But research by Anchor, the no.1 British butter brand, reveals that over a third of us are now missing out on solace in the kitchen due to a lack of time.

Nearly two thirds (62%) of us enjoy baking because we like the taste of baked goods, while 47% enjoy baking for friends and family. Over a third (34%) of respondents said baking improves their mood, while 21% said they have taken up baking to learn a new skill.

However, the same research reveals that Brits have lost the baking bug since the dawn of the 'new normal' since the pandemic with over half of Brits (57%) admitting they would bake more if they had the time. In fact, over a third baked something in the last week, down from over 50% during lockdown[2]. What's more, almost half of Brits are missing out on the joy of baking due to their commute and return to office mandates.

The findings reveal that nervousness and lack of confidence prevents people from baking, with almost half (46%) of respondents admitting they aren't good at baking. A further 18% said they don't have the right equipment, and 20% admitted mess is another major barrier to baking.

Well busy bakers can rejoice, as Anchor launches its newest innovation, Anchor Squeezy -the same great Anchor quality, now in bottle form to create delicious bakes with just a squeeze. Simply squeeze straight from the fridge, mix and you're done!

Sarah Corrigan, Brand Manager at Anchor says: "Anchor Squeezy provides a solution for all bakers - whether you're a pro who's strapped for time, or a baking novice looking for the tools to whip up amazing treats. Our data shows that taste is the most important factor of baking[3], which is why we've worked tirelessly to ensure Anchor Squeezy still delivers our signature buttery taste. Anchor Squeezy is a game changer for at-home bakers, and we can't wait to hear what our customers think".

To address the city's desire for fresh buttery bakes, busy commuters were treated to delicious bakes as they passed through London's Pudding Lane. Former Great British Bake Off star Howard Middleton served up delicious cupcakes for hungry commuters, as part of the launch for the iconic butter, in bottle form.

Anchor Squeezy is available to buy in Tesco and other major retailers by the end of September, RRP £3.35 for 500ml.

About Anchor Butter

We've been churning milk and salt since 1886 to create our signature and quality tasting butter. As a fully farmer-owned business, you'll have the satisfaction of knowing you're helping to support our farmers and their families when you buy Anchor.

