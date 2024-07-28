Senso New York LLC: Dutch Luxury Design Brand Opens Innovative Creative Center in Culver City, Los Angeles

Senso, a luxury Dutch recyclable flooring brand, has opened a creative design center in the arts district at 8553 Washington Ave. Culver City, Los Angeles. Artists, Architects, and Designers alike are invited to visit, engage and collaborate.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2024 / Senso, a leading Dutch luxury flooring brand renowned for its commitment to sustainability, has taken a bold step by establishing a creative design center in the heart of Culver City, Los Angeles, at 8553 Washington Ave. The center serves as a vibrant hub for artists, architects, and designers to converge, collaborate, and bring their visions to life.





Unlike traditional furniture showrooms, Senso has adopted an innovative approach by opening its doors to the broader creative community. The goal is to transform the location into an inspiring destination that fosters creativity, encourages cross-pollination of ideas, and facilitates meaningful partnerships.

Visitors to the center will not only have the opportunity to explore Senso's exquisite collection of recyclable flooring solutions but also immerse themselves in a series of captivating events throughout the year. These events will feature leading designers, thought-provoking discussions, and collaborations with like-minded brands seeking to showcase their craftsmanship.

The center's inaugural collaboration is with Moooi, another renowned Dutch design company. Marcel Wanders, co-founder of Moooi, shares their vision: "At Moooi, our mission has always been to ignite passion through design. This new space will provide designers with an inspiring canvas to dream fearlessly, push boundaries, and create without constraints. Surrounded by beauty and fueled by innovation, we aim to unlock the limitless potential of design."

Senso's creative design center represents a strategic move that aligns with the company's commitment to fostering a vibrant ecosystem of creativity and collaboration. By providing a platform for designers and artists to connect, exchange ideas, and showcase their expertise, Senso is poised to drive innovation and shape the future of design.

Further details about Senso can be found by visiting senso.com or by emailing Alan Kahn at alan@senso.com.



