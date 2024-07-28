Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2024) - Graham Creative Vacations Announces the Kindness Wins Cruise Featuring Top Influencers

Graham Creative Vacations, a distinguished name in the travel industry, is thrilled to announce an extraordinary family cruise experience set for 2025. This Kindness Wins cruise will bring together some of the most popular social media stars, offering their fans an unparalleled opportunity to interact and create lasting memories on the high seas.







Kindness Wins Poster

The cruise will feature TikTok stars, MamaTot (Ophelia Nichols), comedian Christian McCarntney, and Illusionist, TV Host and Motivational Speaker Tom Coverly, and more, and boasts a variety of activities designed to cater to families, including exclusive meet-and-greet sessions, exciting entertainment, and events hosted by the influencers themselves. Specializing in group travel with a focus on large group cruises, Graham Creative Vacations, led by Jon Graham, has meticulously curated this event to ensure an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Jon Graham, of Graham Creative Vacations, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating:

"We are incredibly excited to bring together some of the most influential social media personalities for this one-of-a-kind family cruise. Our goal is to create a unique and engaging environment where fans can connect with their favorite stars while enjoying a memorable vacation experience."

These influencers have been hand selected for their messages of encouragement, anti-bullying and suicide prevention. A portion of the proceeds from the cruise will support One Goal Productions - a non-profit that takes this message to schools across the US.

Jon Graham is an independent travel consultant with Expedia Cruises of Alpharetta, GA. With his expertise in travel planning and commitment to customer satisfaction, attendees can expect a seamless and enjoyable experience from start to finish.

The cruise will depart from Miami, FL on March 22nd, 2025 and sail to Key West, FL, Cozumel, Mexico and visit Norwegian Cruise Line's private island, Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

As anticipation builds for this exclusive event, Graham Creative Vacations invites families and fans alike to visit KindnessWinsCruise.com to learn more and make a $200 refundable deposit now as cabins are filling up fast. A full press release with photos can be found at press.kindnesswinscruise.com

About Graham Creative Vacations

Graham Creative Vacations (Jon Graham) is an independent travel consultant with Expedia Cruises of Alpharetta, GA and specializes in group travel - with an emphasis on large group cruises.

Press inquiries

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217986

SOURCE: Go Travel the World