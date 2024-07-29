At the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) from July 28th to August 1st, 2024 in Philadelphia/USA, the results of the real-world application study re.cogni.ze were presented for the first time. The study, initiated by Roche and conducted in cooperation with the digital health company neotiv, examined the user-friendliness, adherence, and acceptance of digital early detection of mild cognitive impairment (MCI: ICD-10 Code F06.7). Early detection of MCI is a prerequisite for the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. The re.cogni.ze study shows: The neotivCare app is suitable for early detection at all levels of medical care and offers added value compared to conventional methods. The study results are of international significance and are particularly relevant for regions in which treating early-stage Alzheimer's with medication has already received regulatory approval e.g. in the United States.

The application study re.cogni.ze is the largest study on the digital early detection of mild cognitive impairment in primary and specialized healthcare in Germany. Over a study period of 22 months, 27 neurologists and psychiatrists in private practice, 13 general practitioners (GPs) and three memory clinics, as well as 765 patients, were included in the prospective, multi-center study.

As part of the study, patients with subjectively perceived memory problems were prescribed the neotivCare app by their attending physician. Over a period of twelve weeks, they used the app to carry out weekly tests and self-assessments. This was done independently at home after an uncomplicated introduction to the app. At the end of the test period, the app created a letter of findings for the patients, which served as the basis for discussing the findings with their attending physician.

High patient satisfaction

Adherence among patients who activated the neotivCare app as part of the study is 93 percent. 67.6 percent report added value from the app, 51 percent state that using the app has reduced their worries.

FULL TEXT press release: https://mediaserver.frauwenk.de/neotiv/20240728_Pressemitteilung_re.cogni.ze_AAIC_EN.pdf

About neotiv

neotiv GmbH was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Magdeburg with an additional office in Berlin. The digital health company is a spin-off of the OVGU Magdeburg in close cooperation with the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE). www.neotiv.com

