Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2024) - Monarch Equity Capital Limited announced its strategic partnership with UBB Investment Bank Limited to set up a private fund of US$100 million. This initiative will support business expansion and drive innovative financial solutions. UBB Investment Bank Limited, regulated by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (Labuan FSA), has been appointed as the principal advisor for the issuance of Monarch Equity Capital's private fund.

Monarch Equity Capital Limited, a private capital firm, specializes in mergers and acquisitions, pre-IPO investments, and financial solutions. This partnership with UBB Investment Bank Limited, a financial institution known for its comprehensive investment banking services, is set to propel Monarch Equity Capital's capabilities to new heights. The raised capital will be strategically utilized to enhance Monarch Equity's business operations and facilitate growth opportunities for ASEAN enterprises.

YM Tunku Prof Dato' PMgr Sr Dr Fauzi ibni Almarhum Tunku Seri Indera Setia Tunku Dato' Abdul Malek Al Haj, the Executive Chairman of Monarch Equity Capital Limited, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "Our collaboration with UBB Investment Bank Limited is a significant milestone in our journey to support and grow ASEAN enterprises. With UBB's expertise and our commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability, we are confident in achieving our fundraising goals and driving impactful growth."

UBB Investment Bank Limited, with its strong track record in investment banking, asset management, and corporate advisory, brings invaluable expertise to this partnership. This strategic alliance aims to leverage UBB's comprehensive financial services and Monarch Equity's deep industry knowledge to create robust financial solutions for clients.

Razlan Raghazli, CEO of UBB Investment Bank Limited, stated, "We are excited to partner with Monarch Equity Capital Limited in this strategic initiative. Our combined efforts will not only raise significant capital but also provide innovative financial solutions that benefit our clients and contribute to the region's economic growth."

This partnership is designed to provide significant financial support for Monarch Equity Capital's ambitious growth plans. By pooling resources and expertise, both firms aim to offer innovative financial products and services that cater to the unique needs of businesses in the ASEAN region. This includes developing customized investment strategies, optimizing financial structures, and enhancing capital market access.

The collaboration also focuses on promoting sustainable and responsible investment practices. Both Monarch Equity Capital and UBB Investment Bank Limited are committed to integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria into their investment decisions, ensuring that their growth strategies align with global sustainability standards.

About Monarch Equity Capital Limited

Monarch Equity Capital Limited, headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, is a private capital firm specializes in mergers and acquisitions, pre-IPO investments, and financial solutions. The company is committed to facilitating the growth and success of ASEAN enterprises on the global stage.

About UBB Investment Bank Limited

UBB Investment Bank Limited is a premier financial institution offering a wide range of investment banking services, including asset management, corporate finance, and advisory services. UBB is committed to providing innovative financial solutions and supporting the economic development of the region.

