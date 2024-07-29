Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJEP | ISIN: CH0319416936 | Ticker-Symbol: UZAA
Lang & Schwarz
29.07.24
08:07 Uhr
216,70 Euro
-213,70
-100,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
215,00218,4008:07
0,0000,00028.03.23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG216,70-100,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.