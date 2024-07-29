Anzeige
Montag, 29.07.2024
Trump-Wahlsieg wird Super-Rallye bei diesen Uranwerten auslösen
WKN: A143YN | ISIN: GB00BYX3WZ24 | Ticker-Symbol: 5HU
Frankfurt
29.07.24
09:19 Uhr
0,009 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
29.07.2024 08:02 Uhr
118 Leser
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Macrophage-Directed Therapies Summit Presentation

Presentation at Macrophage-Directed Therapies Summit

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ("Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company")(LSE:HEMO), the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group developing treatments for cancers and viral diseases, is pleased to announce its participation in the 6th Macrophage-Directed Therapies Summit ("Summit"), which will be held on October 1-3, 2024, in Boston, MA. The Company will present its work on its proprietary Chimeric Bait Receptor ("CBR") platform.

The Company's CBR platform is an advanced immunotherapy designed to program or redirect innate immune cells, such as macrophages, to eliminate specific types of cancer as well as combat infections from both existing and emerging viral threats. The Company's presentation at the Summit will focus on the use of the CBR platform for the treatment of rare cancers.

Dr. Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented: "Our presentation at the Summit will provide the Company with an opportunity to further establish its unique position in the emerging field of myeloid cell therapies. It will also allow us to exchange ideas with like-minded cell therapy developers, potential collaborators, and investors."

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments for life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
