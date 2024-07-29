Anzeige
Montag, 29.07.2024
Trump-Wahlsieg wird Super-Rallye bei diesen Uranwerten auslösen
WKN: A2DXN6 | ISIN: ES0105287009 | Ticker-Symbol: 1QK
Tradegate
26.07.24
13:10 Uhr
22,600 Euro
-0,650
-2,80 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
AEDAS HOMES SA Chart 1 Jahr
AEDAS HOMES SA 5-Tage-Chart
AEDAS HOMES
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AEDAS HOMES SA22,600-2,80 %
CONCORD MEDICAL SERVICES HOLDINGS LTD ADR0,625-1,57 %
FORESIGHT SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY COMPANY PLC1,1000,00 %
P2P GROUP LTD0,0010,00 %
QLIFE HOLDING AB0,0000,00 %
RUBEAN AG6,2500,00 %
TRILOGY AI CORP0,096-13,72 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.