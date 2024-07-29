Das Instrument R1B DE0005120802 RUBEAN O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2024The instrument R1B DE0005120802 RUBEAN O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.07.2024Das Instrument Y92 CA02316X1024 AMBARI BRANDS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.07.2024The instrument Y92 CA02316X1024 AMBARI BRANDS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.07.2024Das Instrument 1QK ES0105287009 AEDAS HOMES S.A. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.07.2024The instrument 1QK ES0105287009 AEDAS HOMES S.A. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.07.2024Das Instrument 4HG SE0013486552 QLIFE HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.07.2024The instrument 4HG SE0013486552 QLIFE HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.07.2024Das Instrument 3QG0 CA74622P1071 PURE TO PURE BEAUTY INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.07.2024The instrument 3QG0 CA74622P1071 PURE TO PURE BEAUTY INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.07.2024Das Instrument C2CA US2062771058 CONCORD MED.ADR/3DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.07.2024The instrument C2CA US2062771058 CONCORD MED.ADR/3DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.07.2024Das Instrument KA2 GB00BMDPKM71 FORESIGHT S.F.CO. LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.07.2024The instrument KA2 GB00BMDPKM71 FORESIGHT S.F.CO. LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.07.2024