PK MED, a French biotech company founded in 2019 by Truffle Capital, announces the appointment of Yvonne Bokelman as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Yvonne has held a number of executive positions in industry, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Alyve Medical, a start-up in the musculoskeletal space. Prior to that she spent more than a decade with Zimmer Biomet, a world leading orthopedic company, in a variety of leadership positions, including as President and General Manager in the last several years, and she was with Medtronic Spine Biologics for six years as well. Early in her career, she worked in hospital administration and spent several years as Executive Vice President at QuadraMed, a healthcare IT company. Yvonne has an MBA and is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

In her career, Yvonne has acquired a unique executive experience in medical device, hospitals, consulting, and healthcare information technology. She is an accomplished business operations executive, market access expert, transformational and strategical leader, who has been involved in numerous product launches and commercialization of devices and therapies.

Yvonne Bokelman has a history of commercializing solutions that help patients treat musculoskeletal pain. Her experience will be particularly useful in developing PKM-01, an innovative intra-articular injection for the treatment of gout and pain relief. This solution for gout, as well as treatments discovered to tackle other conditions, testify to PK MED's outstanding potential, which Yvonne Bokelman is delighted to support.

Philippe Pouletty, M.D., founder of PK MED and CEO of Truffle Capital said: "We are very proud of PK MED's achievements. It is now time to welcome new talent with strong industry, market access and international experience to the Board of Directors of PK MED, and I am delighted to offer the Chairmanship to Yvonne Bokelman who has a stellar career in healthcare and the life sciences industry."

Yvonne Bokelman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PK MED, said "I'm looking forward to my new role with the team of PK MED at such a significant time in the company's development. PK MED has tremendous potential and I thank the members of the Board of Directors for their trust."

About PK MED

PK MED is a French biotechnology company, founded in 2019 by Truffle Capital, developing injectable smart implants for drug release in rheumatology and cell homing for bone marrow transplantation. PK MED's unique expertise and technological know-how enable evolving existing systemic treatments into new, safer and more effective patented local therapies. PK MED has developed a portfolio of projects in indications where medical needs are high, starting with gout (PKM-01) and Hematopoietic Stem Cells transplants (PKM-02).

