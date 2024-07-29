The UK-based manufacturer said its new air-to-water Auriga heat pump features a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) ranging from 3. 33 to 4. 83 and noise levels of 43 dBA to 65 dBA. UK-based heat pump manufacturer Baxi has unveiled a new medium-temperature monobloc heat pump for applications in commercial buildings. "Baxi's new air-to-water Auriga Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) series can achieve temperatures of up to 60 C with reduced global warming potential (GWP) due to the difluoromethane (R32) refrigerant," the company said in a statement. "Available in single outputs of 20 kW, 26 kW, ...

