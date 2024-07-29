West Mining Corp: West Mining to Settle Outstanding Debt With Shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / West Mining Corp. ("West" or the "Company") (CSE:WEST)(OTC:WESMF)(FRA:1HL) is pleased to announce that it will enter into debt settlement agreement with a creditor of the Company, pursuant to which the Company will issue an aggregate of 115,385 common shares of the Company ("Shares") to the creditor at a deemed price of $0.26 per Share to settle an aggregate of $30,000 in outstanding debt owed by the Company. When issued, the Shares will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, 9000-hectare prospective Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A 2021 NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold, and Daylight Zones. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene, and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The Company also holds a 100% interest in its Spanish Mountain and Junker properties.

