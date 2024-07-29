Immunovia AB: Invitation to Immunovia's Q2 presentation

LUND, Sweden, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia will publish its second quarter 2024 results on August 5, 2024 at 8:30 am CET. Analysts, investors and media are invited to a webcast teleconference on the same day at 15:00 CET. The report together with the presentation slides will be available at www.immunovia.com

Jeff Borcherding, CEO and President, and Karin Almqvist Liwendahl, CFO, will present on Immunovia's development. The presentation will be held in English and be followed by a Q&A session. You are welcome to join via webcast or phone, see details below.

Telephone numbers and webcast

Call any of the numbers below to participate via telephone. Please dial in a few minutes before the presentation starts.

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Link to the webcast: creo-live.creomediamanager.com/9b8512c0-acbd-4f80-bb26-08165af4fa28

A recording of the presentation will be available on Immunovia's website.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl

CFO

kain.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com

+46 70 911 56 08

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit?www.immunovia.com

