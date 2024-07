Record reported steady progress in its Q125 trading update. Assets under management (AUM) grew $0.5bn in the quarter to $102.7bn, driven by market and other movements of +$1bn offset by a modest net $0.5bn outflow. The AUM progression is in line with our end-FY25 estimate of $104.7bn. Performance fees surprised positively at £1.6m in the quarter, not much below our £2m estimate for the full year. We are not changing our estimates at this stage.

