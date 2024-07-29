Japan has allocated 93 MW of PV capacity in its latest procurement exercise. The lowest bid for a 1. 9 MW solar project came in at JPY 4. 5 ($0. 029)/kWh, while the average final price was JPY 6. 8/kWh. Japan's Green Investment Promotion Organization has released the final results of its latest auction for utility-scale solar energy projects. The state-run agency said that 93 MW of PV projects were selected in the procurement exercise. It was Japan's twentieth auction for utility-scale solar and was expected to assign 122 MW of generating capacity. The 47 selected projects range in size from ...

