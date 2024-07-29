The National Irrigation Administration of the Philippines has launched a procurement project with a budget of around PHP 97 million ($1. 66 million) for the development of two solar power-driven pump irrigation projects on the Loboc river. The National Irrigation Administration of the Philippines has opened a tender for the development of solar power-driven pump irrigation projects along the Loboc River. The irrigation projects will be located in the barangays of Villarcayo and Lico Lico, both located in the province of Bohol, in the country's central Visayas region. The tender document says ...

