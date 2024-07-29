AdvisorEY Launches Workplace Strategy Division

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / AdvisorEY, an executive search firm founded in 2007, proudly announces the launch of its Workplace Strategy division, further expanding its presence in the human capital space.

AdvisorEY.

Left to Right: Katherine Eskandanian-Yee (Co-Founder), Clare Roediger (Head of Workplace & Creative), Chessa Eskandanian-Yee (Co-Founder)





"We're excited to add workplace strategy to our suite of services," said Chessa Eskandanian-Yee, Co-Founder of AdvisorEY. "We believe aligning our clients' organizational work patterns with their work environment is crucial for shaping their culture. This addition synergizes perfectly with our expertise in Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, and Organizational Development."

AdvisorEY enhances human capital initiatives, from talent acquisition to the management and development of the workforce. The firm is dedicated to fostering cultures driven by purpose and passion.

Katherine Eskandanian-Yee, Co-Founder of AdvisorEY, added, "We have been closely connected with the contract furniture, architecture, and design industries for over two decades. Our experience in identifying top talents and shaping the careers of some of the brightest minds in the space has been invaluable."

"Our mission for this division is to create innovative and intentional environments that attract and motivate the workforce, ensuring every decision aligns with business goals," stated Chessa Eskandanian-Yee.

Chessa continued, "We are thrilled to introduce Clare Roediger as our Head of Creative to lead these initiatives. Clare brings a wealth of experience in Architecture, Design, and Project Management. Her background in contract furnishing has given her insight into the disconnects that arise from poor communication and inefficient processes, often leading to inflated project costs, errors, missed deadlines, and unmet client expectations."

Clare Roediger shared, "My journey in architecture and project management has taught me that successful workplace strategy goes beyond aesthetics and functionality. It's about creating spaces that resonate with an organization's ethos, driving productivity, building relationships, and promoting growth. Integrating these insights aligns perfectly with AdvisorEY's full-cycle human capital services, ensuring our clients attract and retain top talent in environments where they can thrive."

Katherine Eskandanian-Yee added, "Sourcing the right teams and selecting the most reliable vendors are our expertise. Clare will be instrumental in curating overarching design directions by thoroughly analyzing every project aspect and acting as the perfect conduit between all stakeholders."

About AdvisorEY

AdvisorEY is a human capital consulting firm that partners with companies to identify, secure, and develop their talent. The company's goal is to unlock the full potential of their clients' organizations through personalized talent solutions and innovative workplace strategies.

Contact Information

Chessa Eskandanian-Yee

Co-Founder

chessa@advisorey.com

4155094324

SOURCE: AdvisorEY

View the original press release on newswire.com.