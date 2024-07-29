In its latest monthly column for pv magazine, IEA-PVPS provides a comprehensive overview of the state-of-the-art practices, best practices, and recommendations for managing reactive power amidst the growing integration of distributed energy resources (DERs). The article describes the regulatory frameworks and practical applications, underscoring the essential role of reactive power management in maintaining a stable and efficient power grid. As the global energy landscape shifts towards renewable energy sources, effective reactive power management becomes critical for ensuring grid stability and ...

