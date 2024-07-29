Calderwood, the award-winning Cayman Islands fund governance and compliance firm, is pleased to announce the launch of its new upgraded website Calderwood.ky. The new website and refreshed brand image, reflects Calderwood's growth over the past eight years and its reputation as an industry leader.

Fund governance specialist Calderwood launches new website Calderwood.ky (Photo: Business Wire)

The new website features modern design elements, highlighting Calderwood's team of senior directors, who advise the world's leading investment managers, based on their unique and diverse experiences. In addition to information about an expanded range of governance and compliance services, including the recent addition of insurance directorships, the new Calderwood.ky also features a news and information hub, with regulatory and compliance updates relevant to Cayman funds.

"We are delighted to mark this latest phase of the firm's growth with the new website and we are really happy with the refreshed design," said Ronan Guilfoyle, co-founder of Calderwood. "We have grown consistently by adding capacity to our senior team with directors that have vast expertise in the fund industry and it is great to showcase our expanded offering with the new website."

Since launching in 2016 with two independent directors, Calderwood has become one of the largest boutique governance firms in the Cayman Islands, with 12 senior independent directors, each with over 20-years of relevant industry experience. Calderwood was also named Best Offshore Governance Firm in the HFM US Service Provider Awards, both in 2022 and 2023, cementing its top-tier status as a leading fund governance firm.

Calderwood's fundamental approach to fund governance is to provide highly experienced independent directors, with a limit on the number of each director's relationships, to ensure every fund client receives the utmost attention.

About Calderwood

Calderwood is a fund governance firm founded in March 2016, which opened for business in June 2016. Our services include the provision of CIMA registered, independent directors to investment funds. Our directors have on average over 20 years professional services experience including 10 years in a fiduciary capacity. We have served as independent directors on some of the largest funds in the industry and, as such, are well positioned to offer some of the most experienced independent directors in the governance sector.

