C5i Announces Acquisition of Analytic Edge to Strengthen Integrated Analytics & AI Capabilities

This strategic integration will enhance C5i's value proposition and integrated AI-powered Marketing Analytics solutions as it looks to cross the $120 million USD turnover mark in the next financial year

LONDON, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI & Analytics company, C5i, has fully acquired Analytic Edge, a premier provider of AI-based Marketing Analytics solutions. Founded in 2015, Analytic Edge (AE) is a world-leading specialist in AI & technology-enabled analytics solutions for marketing and sales effectiveness with 185 associates worldwide. The company delivered ~10 Mn USD annual revenue in FY24 and is poised to grow ahead of the industry growth rate in FY25. With headquarters based in Singapore and offices in India, US, Europe, Japan, and Brazil, AE boasts an impressive stable of global clients, including 4 of the top 15 Consumer Packaged goods companies in the world and leading global social media platforms. Analytic Edge combines the powerful capabilities of its Qube platform with consulting and services to provide best-in-class marketing optimization solutions to its clients.

As C5i stays on course to achieve a $120 million USD turnover in the next financial year, this strategic move will additionally strengthen the company's capabilities in globally scalable and integrated delivery of always-on marketing analytics, insights, and optimization. The acquisition supports a joint vision to be a global leader in Analytics & AI solutions in the end-to-end business value chain, including marketing, customer, omnichannel, and supply chain. Clients of both companies will benefit from combined superior end-to-end capabilities, including domain-oriented consulting, data engineering, data science, advanced analytics, cloud orchestration, generative AI, and other AI technologies.

Marketing expenditure is one of the largest investment areas for consumer-focused companies across various sectors, including CPG, technology, and e-commerce. Leading organizations strive to ensure effective allocation, continuous tracking, and analytics-based optimization of their marketing budgets, presenting a significant and growing business opportunity. Marketing mix optimization, pricing intelligence, and test and control mechanisms leverage the power of analytics, enhancing marketing budget allocation discipline and improving overall decision-making capabilities. This will distinguish leaders from laggards. The products and competencies that AE brings, combined with C5i's deep domain strength, IP focus, and broader capabilities, will enable us to offer a significantly enhanced value proposition to customers.

Ashwin Mittal, Chairman and CEO of C5i, said, "At C5i, we work closely with our customers and partners to offer actionable insights and deliver sustainable business impact by combining human perspectives with the power of AI. We have found a striking similarity with Analytic Edge in our core values of customer obsession, innovation, trust, empowerment, and collaboration. Analytic Edge is the perfect strategic fit in completing our portfolio in the area of marketing spend optimization. They bring powerful AI and predictive capabilities with their platform and talent base. C5i has always believed in delivering superior outcomes to clients by combining IP and people capabilities and Analytic Edge has the same philosophy."

Rahul Budhraja, CEO of Analytic Edge, said, "Analytic Edge shares with C5i strong mutual values, cultural and industry segment synergies, and a client-centric focus. C5i is an innovator in AI & analytics solutions, having built robust platforms with the Human-AI combination. Integration with C5i equips Analytic Edge with the scale, capabilities, customer reach, and R&D capabilities to continually advance the Analytic Edge Qube platform, adding new functionalities, innovative delivery, and revenue models. We are excited to be part of the C5i team and look forward to unlocking superior data-driven experiences for our customers."

About C5i (Course5 Intelligence Limited)

C5i is a pure-play AI & Analytics provider that combines the power of human perspective with AI technology to deliver trustworthy intelligence to global corporations. The company drives value through a comprehensive solution set, integrating multifunctional teams that have technical and business domain expertise with a robust suite of products, solutions, and services tailored for various horizontal and industry-specific use cases. At the core, C5i's focus is to deliver business impact at speed and scale by driving adoption of AI-assisted decision-making.

C5i caters to some of the world's largest enterprises, including many Fortune 500 companies. The company's clients include 4 of the top 7 companies in the world by market cap, 4 of the top 10 CPG companies in the world and 4 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world. C5i has been recognized by leading industry analysts like Gartner and Forrester for its Analytics and AI capabilities and proprietary AI-based solutions.

About Analytic Edge

Analytic Edge is an analytics company that leverages technology and advanced analytics to help brands make data-based marketing decisions. Their flagship solution Qube is an AI-driven platform offering solutions for Marketing Mix optimization in real time, pricing intelligence, test and control simulations and provides actionable insights to guide future marketing investments. Qube also offers do-it-yourself options that provide easy scalability and allows brands to run analytics in-house - faster, more effective, and on-demand. Analytic Edge works with clients across industry verticals such as consumer packaged goods, retail, financial services, travel and hospitality, healthcare and pharma, automotive and many others. The company has a global footprint with offices in India, Singapore, US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Switzerland, UAE, South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

