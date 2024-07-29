Norden Leacox Accident & Injury Law to Host Orlando Community Event: 2024 Project Backpack at Dover Shores Elementary

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / Norden Leacox Accident & Injury Law is delighted to announce that we are hosting our annual "Project Backpack" charity event on August 8th, 2024, during the "Meet the Teacher" night at Dover Shores Elementary School in Orlando, FL. This marks the second year our team is participating in this meaningful initiative, following our successful event in 2023 at another school in the Orlando area.

Norden Leacox Accident & Injury Law, Orlando personal injury lawyers

Norden Leacox Accident & Injury Law, Orlando personal injury lawyers

Project Backpack aims to support Dover Shores Elementary, an underfunded school in Orange County. We will distribute backpacks filled with essential school supplies to help students start the school year prepared and motivated.

In collaboration with the Foundation for Orange County Public Schools (FOCPS), established in 1987, we are proud to support the 8th largest public school system in the nation, which serves approximately 209,000 students across 210 schools. FOCPS has a comprehensive Strategic Plan that focuses on key areas such as early childhood education, teacher development, student success, and community collaboration, all of which align with our mission for Project Backpack.

When and Where Does Project Backpack Take Place?

The event will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm during the "Meet the Teacher" night at:

Dover Shores Elementary School

1200 Gaston Foster Rd

Orlando, FL 32812

About the Foundation for Orange County Public Schools

The Foundation's Strategic Plan, refined and expanded through 2025, focuses on the following philanthropic priorities:

Ensure Learning Readiness : Supporting early childhood education, mental and physical health, and behavioral improvements.

Invest in Teachers & Staff : Providing professional development, impact grants, and teacher retention initiatives.

Accelerate Student Success : Enhancing literacy, access to STEM and arts, and efforts to narrow achievement gaps.

Promote Success After OCPS : Supporting career and college readiness, scholarships, mentoring, and alumni programs.

Drive Community Collaborations: Building partnerships between OCPS and the community.

The 28-member board of directors for FOCPS, comprised of leaders from the business and education sectors, ensures transparency, accountability, and strategic oversight for all programs.

Thank You for Supporting the Orlando Community and Project Backpack

Norden Leacox Accident & Injury Law is honored to contribute to the Orlando community through Project Backpack. We actively support and donate to local charitable organizations and nonprofits. We are hopeful that this year's event will be a great success and will significantly benefit Dover Shores Elementary and its students. Any support or assistance you can provide would be greatly appreciated.

For more information or to find out how you can get involved, please contact our firm.

We look forward to seeing you at Dover Shores Elementary on August 8th!

Media Contact:

Company Name: Norden Leacox Accident & Injury Law

Address: 964 Lake Baldwin Ln Ste. 200

City: Orlando

State: Florida

Zip: 32814

Country: United States

Phone: (407) 801-3000

Website: https://nordenleacox.com

Contact Information

Nicholas Norden

Managing Partner

seo@nordenleacox.com

(407) 801-3000

SOURCE: Norden Leacox Accident & Injury Law

View the original press release on newswire.com.