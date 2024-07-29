North Shore Uranium Ltd.: North Shore Uranium Announces Change of Transfer Agent

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") announces that Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") has replaced Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey") as the registrar and transfer agent of the Company effective August 5, 2024. Shareholders need not take any action in respect of the change in transfer agent.

All inquiries and correspondence relating to shareholders' records, transfer of shares, lost certificates, or change of address should now be directed to Computershare as follows:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

3rd Floor - 510 Burrard Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3B9

Phone: +1 (604) 661-9400

Fax: +1 (604) 661-9549

Email: service@computshare.com

Website: www.computershare.com

Change of Escrow Agent

In connection with the appointment of Computershare as transfer agent, the Company, Odyssey and Computershare have also entered into two escrow assumption agreements dated August 5, 2024, pursuant to which Computershare will assume the TSX Venture Exchange Form 2F - Amended CPC Escrow Agreement dated March 22, 2022, between the Company, Odyssey, and certain escrowed shareholders of the Company, and the TSX Venture Exchange Form 5D - Value Security Escrow Agreement between the Company, Odyssey, and certain escrowed shareholders of the Company. Computershare will act as escrow agent and disbursing agent for the Company's shares that are escrowed under each of these agreements.

About North Shore Uranium

The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, Falcon and West Bear, located 90 kilometres apart at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin, and by evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.

