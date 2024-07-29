Particular Audience, a pioneer in AI-driven retail technology, proudly announced its inclusion in the Leading 100, featuring on the Nasdaq tower in Times Square. This esteemed recognition highlighted the company's groundbreaking advancements in hyper-personalization and retail media, solidifying its position as a leader in the retail technology landscape.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240729256070/en/

Particular Audience Leading 100 Nasdaq Tower (Photo: Business Wire)

The Leading 100 List, curated by The Lead, honors the top 100 companies that are revolutionizing the fashion, retail, and technology sectors. Particular Audience's innovative approach to retail technology, especially in the realm of AI-driven hyper-personalization, earned it a spot among the industry's most influential players.

"We are ecstatic to be recognized as one of the Leading 100," said James Taylor, CEO of Particular Audience. "Our commitment to leveraging AI for hyper-personalization is transforming the eCommerce experience. This accolade is a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of not only what is possible, but what drives material profit uplift for brands and retailers."

"I am immensely proud to recognize this year's Leading 100, a group that embodies the spirit of transformation and ingenuity," said Sonal Gandhi, Chief Content Officer at The Lead. "These startups are the architects of tomorrow, creating solutions that will ensure the fashion, beauty, and consumer industries not only meet but exceed the expectations of a digital-first world."

Langton McCombe, Commercial and Delivery Lead North America, collected the award on stage at The Lead Summit in New York.

"Being honored among the Leading 100 at the Lead Summit award ceremony in NYC, is testament to what we have built at Particular Audience. Making the top 25 for eCommerce-specific solutions highlights our commitment to innovation in digital retail," said Langton.

Pioneering AI-Driven Hyper-Personalization

As the first AI-powered retail media platform, Particular Audience powers search and recommendation for both organic and sponsored products through advanced AI, applying sentence transformers-the same technology that powers ChatGPT and was initially developed by Google for language translation-in eCommerce search. Additionally, the company's use of advanced multimodal machine learning in personalized recommenders further enhances its ability to provide tailored shopping experiences.

Impact on Retail Media

The impact of Particular Audience's technology on retail media is profound. While the global average clickthrough rate (CTR) for retail media advertising stands at 0.39% (according to data from Skai), Particular Audience's AI-powered retail media solutions achieve an impressive 1.1% CTR-a staggering +158% improvement. This remarkable performance underscores the effectiveness of Particular Audience's AI in optimizing retail media campaigns.

Retail Media Networks currently running only manual keyword campaigns generally grow by 4-10x by adding Particular Audience to their tech stack, with AI autonomously deciding the optimal placement and timing of sponsored products for maximum efficiency.

L'Oréal Groupe

In the same week Particular Audience was named in the Leading 100, L'Oréal Groupe CEO Nicolas Hieronimus and CMO Asmita Dubey selected Particular Audience as one of eight startups for L'Oréal's Beauty Tech Atelier Innovation program to become a global partner for L'Oréal's direct and indirect eCommerce initiatives.

"Thrilled to welcome an innovative startup such as Particular Audience in our corporate acceleration program. Looking forward to future collaborations!" said Adonis Bouzid, Director of the Beauty Tech Atelier program, in partnership with Station F and HEC Paris.

L'Oréal achieved €41.18bn revenues in 2023 across over 36 brands including L'Oréal Paris, Garnier and Maybelline New York, and is responsible for an estimated 54% of all global Retail Media spend in the Beauty category.

Nielsen Varoy, Head of Sales, said "we've been blown away by L'Oréal Beauty Tech Atelier, collaborating with L'Oréal's innovation teams across direct and indirect channels. Particular Audience's unique capability in driving hyper-personalisation in both organic discovery and retail media, aligns with L'Oréal's whole portfolio. I'm excited to share what we are working on in the coming months."

About Particular Audience

Particular Audience solves the endless aisle problem in eCommerce by creating a unique website for every customer. Using advanced AI, they ensure that the right products are displayed at the right time. By leveraging billions of shopping data points, they train AI to see, read, understand intent, and predict what shoppers are most likely to do next.

As the first high-tech retail media platform, Particular Audience powers hyper-personalized search and recommendations for both organic and sponsored products. This results in performance 4 to 10 times higher than keyword and rules-based platforms, with scalable programmatic product placement for brands and retailers.

Particular Audience partners with the world's most ambitious brands, including Target, Hamleys, and Dan Murphy's.

For more information, visit https://particularaudience.com/.

Sources:

1. Statista, Global Retail Media Advertising Clickthrough Rate, 2024, (https://www.statista.com/statistics/1319481/retail-media-ctr/)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240729256070/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Particular Audience

Media PR

hello@particularaudience.com

For further inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact the Particular Audience team at hello@particularaudience.com