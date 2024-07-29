Aleph Group, Inc: Aleph adds TikTok ad products to its portfolio in Balkans and Baltics region

MIAMI, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aleph, a network of global digital experts offering technology-driven solutions to support the digital ecosystem, is excited to announce the expansion of its offer and product portfolio by adding TikTok Ad products and offerings in Balkans and Baltics region. TikTok has been working with Aleph in many geographies around the world since 2019, which results in a great understanding of product portfolio, platform demography and optimal strategies for brands on different stages of maturity and scale.

With over 1 billion active users worldwide and 150 million in Europe only, TikTok continues to grow, captivating more people with its engaging content. Brands quickly became a vital part of the TikTok community and the community itself proved not once its great power by making their beloved products literally disappear from stock.

"With this cooperation, as of 29 July.2024, brands can take the opportunity to even better reach and win the attention of customers through engaging TikTok ad formats. Drawing from our rich experience, we will also offer local targeting, case studies, virtual and in-person events, educational resources, and cross-border billing options, providing both brand and performance-based advertising solutions." said Ignacio Vidaguren, Partner and COO at Aleph.

Aleph is committed to empowering advertisers in these new markets, helping them to harness the full potential of TikTok's dynamic and rapidly growing user base.

About Aleph

Aleph is a global digital advertising company operating in 140+ countries, connecting over 26,000 advertisers with over 3 billion consumers. Through sales partnerships with 60+ leading digital media platforms (including Amazon, Criteo, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Pinterest, Reddit, Snap, Spotify, TikTok, Twitch, Uber, X and others) Aleph empowers businesses and communities in underserved markets by building and supplying proprietary technologies with localized solutions, offering local teams of industry and platform experts.

Digital Ad Expert, Aleph's premier education platform, is dedicated to delivering top-tier learning programs. Offering certifications for individuals and custom-tailored solutions for businesses and governments, Digital Ad Expert ensures comprehensive and effective education initiatives for all.

Beyond connecting and educating, Aleph also facilitates cross-border payments and credit underwriting through Aleph Payments. Our purpose is to make the world of digital more fostering economic growth and opportunity for all.

