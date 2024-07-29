Redishred Capital Corp. Announces the Acquisition of Confidential Shredding in New York & New Jersey

Redishred Capital Corp ("Redishred" or the "Company") (TSXV:KUT) announces the completion of the acquisition of Confidential Shredding LLC ("Confidential") effective July 29, 2024. Confidential offers on-site paper and hard drive shredding, product destruction, and paper recycling services. Confidential earned approximately $1.9 million USD in revenue in 2023.

The Company also wants to highlight the pro forma EBITDA margin (See "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS measures") of Confidential which is estimated to be in the range of 40% to 45% and views this acquisition as accretive to the Company's cash flows and earnings per share.

The asset acquisition includes on-site paper and hard drive shredding trucks, containers, client relationships, and other assets used in the shredding and paper recycling business.

Kasia Pawluk, Redishred's Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, noted, "The acquisition of Confidential allows us to further densify our footprint in the New Jersey and New York area including the five boroughs of New York City. We expect to achieve routing, administrative and sales synergies as Confidential's routes significantly overlap with those of our existing locations. We want to thank Joe Villani and Joe David for their dedication to the business over the past decade and for their strong commitment to their customers. We look forward to continuing to provide the same level of excellent service to customers and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors."

The purchase price for this acquisition, including earnouts, is estimated to be between $3.2 million and $3.5 million USD, depending on the achievement of certain financial results. The acquisition was financed by utilizing the Company's senior credit facility.

About Redishred

Redishred Capital Corp. ("Redishred") is the owner of the PROSHRED®, PROSCAN and Secure e-Cycle brands, trademarks and intellectual property in the United States. Redishred digitizes, secures, shreds and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. Redishred is a pioneer in the mobile document destruction and recycling industry and has the ISO 9001:2015 certification. It is Redishred's vision to be the 'system of choice' in providing digital retention, secure shredding and recycling services on a global basis. Redishred grants PROSHRED' and PROSCAN franchise businesses in the United States and by way of a license arrangement in the Middle East. Redishred also operates seventeen corporate businesses directly. The Company's plan is to grow its business by way of acquisition and operation of information security businesses that generate stable and recurring cash flow through a scheduled client base, continuous paper recycling and concurrent unscheduled shredding service.

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("Non-IFRS") Measures

This press release makes reference to certain Non-IFRS measures that do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies. The Company includes these measures as a means of measuring financial performance. More specifically, the Company makes reference to the following Non-IFRS measures:

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

EBITDA margin is defined as the percentage of revenue that has turned into EBITDA.

Pro forma EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, for the referenced company, for the twelve months ended with respect to the fiscal period being referenced, adjusted for the anticipated cost savings and other synergies that the Company anticipates as a result of the acquisition of the referenced company, as if the Company had acquired the referenced company at the beginning of the fiscal period.

Pro forma EBITDA margin is defined as the percentage of revenue that has turned into Pro forma EBITDA.

