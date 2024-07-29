Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Trump-Wahlsieg wird Super-Rallye bei diesen Uranwerten auslösen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QGCH | ISIN: VGG878801114 | Ticker-Symbol: TH2P
Frankfurt
29.07.24
09:59 Uhr
0,292 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THALASSA HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THALASSA HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
29.07.2024 13:34 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update 

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update 
29-Jul-2024 / 12:03 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd 
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) 
("Thalassa, "THAL" or the "Company") 
Trading Update 
 
The Board of the Company wishes to announce the acquisition by the Company of 350,000,000 shares of SAFE SAS ('Safe 
Group') ticker (ALSAF), a French company listed on Euronext, representing a 10.09% stake in Safe Group. 
 
Safe Group is 'revolutionizing the services offered to surgeons and hospitals treating patients with back pain. Their 
sterile implants, single-use instruments and virtual surgery assistance technologies offer reduced surgical risk, 
streamlined workflow and reduced treatment costs'. 
 
https://safegrp.com/ 
 
 
END 
Investor Enquiries:  enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd

www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG878801114 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     THAL 
LEI Code:   2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
Sequence No.: 337154 
EQS News ID:  1956213 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1956213&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2024 07:03 ET (11:03 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.