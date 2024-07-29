DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update 29-Jul-2024 / 12:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thalassa Holdings Ltd (Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN) ("Thalassa, "THAL" or the "Company") Trading Update The Board of the Company wishes to announce the acquisition by the Company of 350,000,000 shares of SAFE SAS ('Safe Group') ticker (ALSAF), a French company listed on Euronext, representing a 10.09% stake in Safe Group. Safe Group is 'revolutionizing the services offered to surgeons and hospitals treating patients with back pain. Their sterile implants, single-use instruments and virtual surgery assistance technologies offer reduced surgical risk, streamlined workflow and reduced treatment costs'. https://safegrp.com/ END Investor Enquiries: enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com Thalassa Holdings Ltd

www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

July 29, 2024 07:03 ET (11:03 GMT)