Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 29

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Date: 29 July 2024

Result of General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that at a general meeting of the Company held earlier today, the special resolution in connection with the renewal of the Company's authority to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, as set out in the circular sent to shareholders dated 9 July 2024, was approved by shareholders.

Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the resolution will be published on the Company's website at midwynd.com . A copy of the resolution passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: cosec@junipartners.com

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500