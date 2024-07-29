Avant Brands Inc.: Avant Brands Closes $3.9 Million Offering of Unsecured Convertible Debenture Units

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative and award-winning cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") in the amount of $3,900,000 priced at a price of $1,000 per unsecured convertible debenture unit through the issuance of 3,900 unsecured convertible debenture units (the "Convertible Debenture Units"). The net proceeds raised from the Offering are expected to be used to repay existing indebtedness.

Norton Singhavon, Founder and CEO of Avant Brands commented:

"This investment is a major milestone for Avant Brands, demonstrating the growing recognition of our brand and potential. We are confident that this capital infusion will enable us to further expand our reach into key international markets and accelerate our overall growth trajectory, contributing to the generation of long-term value for our shareholders."

Each Convertible Debenture Unit is comprised of (i) $1,000 principal amount (the "Principal Amount") of senior unsecured convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures") of the Company and (ii) 10,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company. Each Convertible Debenture will be convertible into common shares of the Company (the "Debenture Shares"), at the option of the holder at a conversion price of $0.10 per Debenture Share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 48 months from July 26, 2024 (the "Closing Date").

The Convertible Debentures bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum from the Closing Date, calculated and payable quarterly in cash, with any remaining accrued and unpaid interest to be paid by the Company on the fourth anniversary of the Closing Date (the "Maturity Date"). The Company is expected to (i) repay 6.25% of the Principal Amount quarterly in cash, and (ii) repay the remaining Principal Amount outstanding on the Maturity Date.

Pursuant to the terms of the Convertible Debentures and the Warrants, the holder will be restricted from converting or exercising the Convertible Debentures or Warrants, as applicable, to the extent that after giving effect to such conversion or exercise, as the case may be, the holder would beneficially own or exercise control or direction over, directly or indirectly in excess of 9.99% of the common shares of the Company outstanding immediately after giving effect to such conversion or exercise, as the case may be.

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products based on unique and exceptional cultivars.

Avant offers a comprehensive product portfolio catering to recreational, medical, and export markets. Avant's consumer brands, including BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognoscente, flowr and Treehugger, are available in key recreational markets across Canada. Avant's products are distributed globally to Australia, Israel and Germany, with its flagship brand BLK MKT currently being sold in Israel. Additionally, Avant's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, serves qualified patients nationwide through its GreenTec Medical portal and trusted medical cannabis partners.

Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the TSX (TSX:AVNT) and accessible to international investors through the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BU0). Headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia, Avant operates in strategic locations including British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

For more information about Avant, including access to investor presentations and details about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca

For further inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations at Avant Brands Inc.

1-800-351-6358

ir@avantbrands.ca

