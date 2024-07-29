Utenos Trikotazas: On July 29, 2024, Decisions of the general extraordinary meeting of shareholders

AB "Utenos trikotažas" (hereinafter, the "Company") dinary of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders agenda and decisions of the Meeting:



Regarding the Company's appeal to the Court with a request to initiate the Company's restructuring case and the approval of the Company's 4-year restructuring plan project.





It was of The Decided: "To approve the Company's appeal to the Court with a request to initiate the Company's restructuring case and to approve the Company's 4-year restructuring plan project. "

AB Utenos Trikotažas representative Egle Rakauskaite, egle.rakauskaite@ut.lt, tel. +370 6196107



Nomeda Kaucikiene, CEO of AB Utenos trikotažas