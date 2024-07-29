HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS):

Three Months Ended % Change (Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 Sequential Year-over-Year Consolidated results: Revenues $ 186,383 $ 167,262 $ 183,529 11% 2% Operating income (loss)(3) $ 2,045 $ (11,177 ) $ 3,269 n.m. (37)% Net income (loss) $ 1,301 $ (13,374 ) $ 558 n.m. 133% Adjusted net income (loss), excluding charges and credits(1) $ 4,391 $ (1,873 ) $ 558 n.m. n.m. Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 21,306 $ 15,455 $ 19,016 38% 12% Revenues by segment(2): Offshore Manufactured Products $ 101,556 $ 86,857 $ 78,647 17% 29% Well Site Services 46,421 47,292 64,536 (2)% (28)% Downhole Technologies 38,406 33,113 40,346 16% (5)% Revenues by destination: Offshore and international $ 118,625 $ 100,180 $ 89,817 18% 32% U.S. land 67,758 67,082 93,712 1% (28)% Operating income (loss) by segment(2)(3): Offshore Manufactured Products $ 14,357 $ 10,603 $ 8,838 35% 62 % Well Site Services (535 ) (419 ) 4,732 (28)% n.m. Downhole Technologies (1,141 ) (12,079 ) (121 ) 91% n.m. Adjusted Segment EBITDA(1)(2): Offshore Manufactured Products $ 20,131 $ 15,800 $ 12,994 27% 55% Well Site Services 8,548 6,593 11,425 30% (25)% Downhole Technologies 3,114 2,191 4,626 42% (33)%

(1) These are non-GAAP measures. See " Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information" tables below for reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measures as well as further clarification and explanation. (2) In first quarter 2024, certain short-cycle, consumable product operations historically reported within the Offshore Manufactured Products segment were integrated into the Downhole Technologies segment. Historical segment financial data, backlog and other information were conformed with the revised segment presentation. (3) Operating income (loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 included facility consolidation and other charges totaling $4.4 million. Operating income (loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2024 included goodwill impairment, facility consolidation and other charges totaling $12.5 million. See "Segment Data" below for additional information.

Oil States International, Inc. reported net income of $1.3 million, or $0.02 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $21.3 million for the second quarter of 2024 on revenues of $186.4 million. Reported second quarter 2024 net income included charges and credits of $3.9 million ($3.1 million after-tax, or $0.05 per share). These results compare to revenues of $167.3 million, a net loss of $13.4 million, or $0.21 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $15.5 million reported in the first quarter of 2024, which included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $10.0 million ($9.5 million after-tax, or $0.15 per share) and facility consolidation and other charges of $2.5 million ($2.0 million after-tax, or $0.03 per share).

Oil States' President and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy B. Taylor, stated:

" Our second quarter consolidated revenues and Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% and 38% sequentially - driven by higher project-related activity within our Offshore Manufactured Products segment. Our U.S. land revenues in the current quarter reflect our decision to exit a number of underperforming operations within our Well Site Services segment in addition to a 3% sequential-quarter decline in the average rig count.

In the second quarter, our Offshore Manufactured Products segment revenues increased 17% sequentially totaling $102 million, while Adjusted Segment EBITDA rose 27% to $20 million. Bookings totaled $101 million during the quarter compared to $66 million booked in the first quarter of 2024, yielding backlog of $300 million as of June 30 and a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 1.0x.

" Revenues reported by our Well Site Services segment decreased 2% on a sequential quarter basis, given the impact of lower activity and the segment's exit of four underperforming locations in the United States over the past six months. Adjusted Segment EBITDA increased 30% from the first quarter of 2024 - reflective of higher customer activity in the Gulf of Mexico and the Permian Basin along with various cost reduction initiatives.

" Our Downhole Technologies segment revenues and Adjusted Segment EBITDA increased 16% and 42%, respectively, from the first quarter of 2024, driven primarily by increased completion product and international perforating sales.

" We continue to focus on improving operations and allocating capital to efficiently and safely provide our customers with advanced technologies and services, while enhancing returns, reducing debt and returning cash to our stockholders. Strong cash flows from operations totaling $10 million allowed for convertible debt and share repurchases in the quarter."

Business Segment Results

In first quarter 2024, certain short-cycle, consumable product operations historically reported within the Offshore Manufactured Products segment (legacy frac plugs and elastomer products) were integrated into our Downhole Technologies segment to better align with the underlying activity demand drivers and current segment management structure, as well as provide for additional operational synergies. Historical segment financial data (GAAP and non-GAAP), backlog and other information were conformed with the revised segment presentation.

(See Segment Data and Adjusted Segment EBITDA tables below)

Offshore Manufactured Products

Offshore Manufactured Products reported revenues of $101.6 million, operating income of $14.4 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $20.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to revenues of $86.9 million, operating income of $10.6 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $15.8 million reported in the first quarter of 2024. The segment recorded charges of $1.5 million in both the second and first quarters of 2024, associated with the ongoing consolidation of certain manufacturing and service locations. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin was 20% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 18% in the first quarter of 2024.

Backlog totaled $300 million as of June 30, 2024. Second quarter bookings totaled $101 million, compared to bookings of $66 million in the first quarter - yielding a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 1.0x (year-to-date ratio of 0.9x).

Well Site Services

Well Site Services reported revenues of $46.4 million, an operating loss of $0.5 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to revenues of $47.3 million, an operating loss of $0.4 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $6.6 million reported in the first quarter of 2024. The segment recognized $1.9 million and $0.7 million in costs associated with the consolidation and exit of underperforming locations during the second and first quarters of 2024. Additionally, during the second and first quarters of 2024, the segment recorded costs of $1.0 million and $0.4 million, respectively, associated with the defense of certain patents related to its proprietary technologies. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin was 18% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 14% in the first quarter of 2024.

Downhole Technologies

Downhole Technologies reported revenues of $38.4 million, an operating loss of $1.1 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to revenues of $33.1 million, an operating loss of $12.1 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. Reported results in the first quarter of 2024 included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $10.0 million, recorded in connection with the segment realignment discussed above.

Corporate

Corporate operating expenses in the second quarter of 2024 totaled $10.6 million.

Interest Expense, Net

Net interest expense totaled $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, which included $0.3 million of non-cash amortization of deferred debt issuance costs.

Income Taxes

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recognized tax benefit of $0.7 million on pre-tax income of $0.6 million, which included favorable changes in valuation allowances recorded against deferred tax assets and certain non-deductible expenses. The Company recognized tax expense of $24 thousand on a pre-tax loss of $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, which included a $7.7 million non-deductible goodwill impairment charge as well as other non-deductible expenses.

Cash Flows

During the second quarter of 2024, cash flows provided by operations totaled $10.2 million and capital expenditures totaled $5.8 million. The Company sold an idle facility and certain other equipment for proceeds totaling $10.5 million in the quarter.

The Company purchased $11.5 million principal amount of its 4.75% convertible senior notes at 94% of par and $2.4 million (543 thousand shares) of its common stock in the second quarter. A total of $15.8 million remains available under the Company's share repurchase authorization, which extends through February 2025.

Financial Condition

Cash on-hand totaled $25.2 million at June 30, 2024. No borrowings were outstanding under the Company's asset-based revolving credit facility at June 30, 2024.

Conference Call Information

The call is scheduled for July 29, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time, is being webcast and can be accessed from the Company's website at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1 (888) 210-3346 in the United States or by dialing +1 (646) 960-0253 internationally and using the passcode 7534957. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed from the Company's website at www.ir.oilstatesintl.com.

About Oil States

Oil States International, Inc. is a global provider of manufactured products and services to customers in the energy, industrial and military sectors. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment and consumable products. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OIS".

For more information on the Company, please visit Oil States International's website at www.oilstatesintl.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the level of supply and demand for oil and natural gas, fluctuations in the current and future prices of oil and natural gas, the level of exploration, drilling and completion activity, general global economic conditions, the cyclical nature of the oil and natural gas industry, geopolitical conflicts and tensions, the financial health of our customers, the actions of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") and other producing nations with respect to crude oil production levels and pricing, the impact of environmental matters, including executive actions and regulatory efforts to adopt environmental or climate change regulations that may result in increased operating costs or reduced oil and natural gas production or demand globally, consolidation of our customers, our ability to access and the cost of capital in the bank and capital markets, our ability to develop new competitive technologies and products, and other factors discussed in the "Business" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Periodic Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Revenues: Products $ 108,579 $ 94,329 $ 92,630 $ 202,908 $ 192,470 Services 77,804 72,933 90,899 150,737 187,258 186,383 167,262 183,529 353,645 379,728 Costs and expenses: Product costs 82,503 75,137 72,659 157,640 151,336 Service costs 59,530 56,814 69,371 116,344 141,429 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense presented below) 142,033 131,951 142,030 273,984 292,765 Selling, general and administrative expense 26,373 22,496 23,528 48,869 47,544 Depreciation and amortization expense 14,698 14,195 15,537 28,893 30,793 Impairment of goodwill - 10,000 - 10,000 - Other operating (income) expense, net 1,234 (203 ) (835 ) 1,031 (518 ) 184,338 178,439 180,260 362,777 370,584 Operating income (loss) 2,045 (11,177 ) 3,269 (9,132 ) 9,144 Interest expense, net (2,061 ) (2,101 ) (2,059 ) (4,162 ) (4,450 ) Other income (expense), net 652 (72 ) 210 580 486 Income (loss) before income taxes 636 (13,350 ) 1,420 (12,714 ) 5,180 Income tax benefit (provision) 665 (24 ) (862 ) 641 (2,464 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,301 $ (13,374 ) $ 558 $ (12,073 ) $ 2,716 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.04 Diluted 0.02 (0.21 ) 0.01 (0.19 ) 0.04 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 62,483 62,503 62,803 62,493 62,814 Diluted 62,704 62,503 63,174 62,493 63,161

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,188 $ 47,111 Accounts receivable, net 203,694 203,211 Inventories, net 217,347 202,027 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,587 35,648 Total current assets 468,816 487,997 Property, plant, and equipment, net 270,878 280,389 Operating lease assets, net 22,825 21,970 Goodwill, net 69,789 79,867 Other intangible assets, net 144,505 153,010 Other noncurrent assets 24,365 23,253 Total assets $ 1,001,178 $ 1,046,486 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 616 $ 627 Accounts payable 62,322 67,546 Accrued liabilities 38,493 44,227 Current operating lease liabilities 6,711 6,880 Income taxes payable 1,184 1,233 Deferred revenue 34,404 36,757 Total current liabilities 143,730 157,270 Long-term debt 124,339 135,502 Long-term operating lease liabilities 18,864 18,346 Deferred income taxes 5,657 7,717 Other noncurrent liabilities 18,199 18,106 Total liabilities 310,789 336,941 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 786 772 Additional paid-in capital 1,133,282 1,129,240 Retained earnings 272,845 284,918 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (76,162 ) (69,984 ) Treasury stock (640,362 ) (635,401 ) Total stockholders' equity 690,389 709,545 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,001,178 $ 1,046,486

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (12,073 ) $ 2,716 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 28,893 30,793 Impairment of goodwill 10,000 - Stock-based compensation expense 4,056 3,361 Amortization of deferred financing costs 841 892 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) (2,299 ) 997 Gains on disposals of assets (1,355 ) (561 ) Gains on extinguishment of 4.75% convertible senior notes (515 ) - Other, net (379 ) (267 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,335 ) 39,042 Inventories (16,436 ) (21,197 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (9,504 ) (25,924 ) Deferred revenue (2,353 ) 8,237 Other operating assets and liabilities, net 2,341 653 Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities (1,118 ) 38,742 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (15,881 ) (17,338 ) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 12,751 690 Other, net (68 ) (66 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (3,198 ) (16,714 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Revolving credit facility borrowings 22,619 35,592 Revolving credit facility repayments (22,619 ) (35,592 ) Purchases of 4.75% convertible senior notes (10,846 ) - Repayment of 1.50% convertible senior notes - (17,315 ) Other debt and finance lease repayments (318 ) (226 ) Payment of financing costs (1,111 ) (95 ) Purchases of treasury stock (2,374 ) (3,001 ) Shares added to treasury stock as a result of net share settlements due to vesting of stock awards (2,587 ) (1,948 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (17,236 ) (22,585 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (371 ) 959 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (21,923 ) 402 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 47,111 42,018 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 25,188 $ 42,420 Cash paid (received) for: Interest $ 3,899 $ 4,060 Income taxes, net 1,346 (1,475 )

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31,

2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenues(1): Offshore Manufactured Products Project-driven: Products $ 59,752 $ 53,137 $ 45,455 $ 112,889 $ 94,072 Services 31,024 25,233 24,846 56,257 49,476 90,776 78,370 70,301 169,146 143,548 Military and other products 10,780 8,487 8,346 19,267 15,604 Total Offshore Manufactured Products 101,556 86,857 78,647 188,413 159,152 Well Site Services 46,421 47,292 64,536 93,713 131,594 Downhole Technologies 38,406 33,113 40,346 71,519 88,982 Total revenues $ 186,383 $ 167,262 $ 183,529 $ 353,645 $ 379,728 Operating income (loss)(1): Offshore Manufactured Products(2) $ 14,357 $ 10,603 $ 8,838 $ 24,960 $ 16,536 Well Site Services(3) (535 ) (419 ) 4,732 (954 ) 11,698 Downhole Technologies(4) (1,141 ) (12,079 ) (121 ) (13,220 ) 1,752 Corporate (10,636 ) (9,282 ) (10,180 ) (19,918 ) (20,842 ) Total operating income $ 2,045 $ (11,177 ) $ 3,269 $ (9,132 ) $ 9,144

(1) In the first quarter 2024, certain short-cycle, consumable product operations historically reported within the Offshore Manufactured Products segment were integrated into the Downhole Technologies segment. Historical segment financial results were conformed with the revised segment presentation. (2) Operating income for both the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 included facility consolidation charges of $1.5 million, associated with the Offshore Manufactured Products segment's ongoing consolidation and relocation of certain manufacturing and service locations. (3) Operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 included $1.9 million and $0.7 million, respectively, in costs associated with consolidation and exit of certain underperforming locations. Additionally, during the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 the segment incurred $1.0 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of costs associated with the defense of certain Well Site Services segment patents related to proprietary technologies. (4) Operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $10.0 million, recognized in connection with the segment realignment.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED EBITDA (A) (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Net income (loss) $ 1,301 $ (13,374 ) $ 558 $ (12,073 ) $ 2,716 Interest expense, net 2,061 2,101 2,059 4,162 4,450 Income tax provision (benefit) (665 ) 24 862 (641 ) 2,464 Depreciation and amortization expense 14,698 14,195 15,537 28,893 30,793 Impairment of goodwill - 10,000 - 10,000 - Facility consolidation and other charges 4,426 2,509 - 6,935 - Gains on extinguishment of 4.75% convertible senior notes (515 ) - - (515 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,306 $ 15,455 $ 19,016 $ 36,761 $ 40,423

(A) The term Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income (loss) plus net interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, impairment of goodwill, and facility consolidation and other charges, less gains on extinguishment of 4.75% convertible senior notes ("2026 Notes"). Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of the Company and its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (B) (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Offshore Manufactured Products: Operating income $ 14,357 $ 10,603 $ 8,838 $ 24,960 $ 16,536 Other income (expense), net (20 ) 41 81 21 246 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,247 3,693 4,075 7,940 8,150 Facility consolidation and other charges 1,547 1,463 - 3,010 - Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 20,131 $ 15,800 $ 12,994 $ 35,931 $ 24,932 Well Site Services: Operating income (loss) $ (535 ) $ (419 ) $ 4,732 $ (954 ) $ 11,698 Other income (expense), net 157 (113 ) 129 44 240 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,047 6,079 6,564 12,126 12,710 Facility consolidation and other charges 2,879 1,046 - 3,925 - Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 8,548 $ 6,593 $ 11,425 $ 15,141 $ 24,648 Downhole Technologies: Operating income (loss) $ (1,141 ) $ (12,079 ) $ (121 ) $ (13,220 ) $ 1,752 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,255 4,270 4,747 8,525 9,615 Impairment of goodwill - 10,000 - 10,000 - Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 3,114 $ 2,191 $ 4,626 $ 5,305 $ 11,367 Corporate: Operating loss $ (10,636 ) $ (9,282 ) $ (10,180 ) $ (19,918 ) $ (20,842 ) Other income, net 515 - - 515 - Depreciation and amortization expense 149 153 151 302 318 Gains on extinguishment of 4.75% convertible senior notes (515 ) - - (515 ) - Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ (10,487 ) $ (9,129 ) $ (10,029 ) $ (19,616 ) $ (20,524 )

(B) The term Adjusted Segment EBITDA consists of operating income (loss) plus other income (expense), depreciation and amortization expense, impairment of goodwill, and facility consolidation and other charges, less gains on extinguishment of 2026 Notes. Adjusted Segment EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted Segment EBITDA as supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Adjusted Segment EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Adjusted Segment EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth reconciliations of Adjusted Segment EBITDA to operating income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS), EXCLUDING CHARGES AND CREDITS (C) AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, EXCLUDING CHARGES AND CREDITS (D) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Net income (loss) $ 1,301 $ (13,374 ) $ 558 $ (12,073 ) $ 2,716 Impairment of goodwill - 10,000 - 10,000 - Facility consolidation and other charges 4,426 2,509 - 6,935 - Gains on extinguishment of 4.75% convertible senior notes (515 ) - - (515 ) - Total adjustments, before taxes 3,911 12,509 - 16,420 - Tax benefit (821 ) (1,008 ) - (1,829 ) - Total adjustments, net of taxes 3,090 11,501 - 14,591 - Adjusted net income (loss), excluding charges and credits $ 4,391 $ (1,873 ) $ 558 $ 2,518 $ 2,716 Adjusted weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding (E) 62,704 62,503 63,174 62,708 63,161 Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share, excluding charges and credits (E) $ 0.07 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.04

(C) Adjusted net income (loss), excluding charges and credits consists of net income (loss) plus impairment of goodwill and facility consolidation and other charges, less gains on extinguishment of the 2026 Notes. Adjusted net income (loss), excluding charges and credits is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company has included adjusted net income (loss), excluding charges and credits as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that adjusted net income (loss), excluding charges and credits provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with previous and subsequent periods. (D) Adjusted net income (loss) per share, excluding charges and credits is calculated as adjusted net income (loss), excluding charges and credits divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding. Adjusted net income (loss) per share, excluding charges and credits is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) per share as prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company has included adjusted net income (loss) per share, excluding charges and credits as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that adjusted net income (loss) per share, excluding charges and credits provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with previous and subsequent periods. (E) The calculation of diluted adjusted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2024 included 215 thousand shares issuable pursuant to outstanding performance share units.

