World-Renowned Chefs Reimagine Culinary Tradition With Anchor Food Professionals

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / Anchor Food Professionals, a world leading New Zealand dairy foodservice brand, has partnered with Worldchefs by showcasing 11 globally renowned chefs in their latest Taste of Tradition campaign.





Anchor Food Professionals, a world leading New Zealand dairy foodservice brand, has partnered with Worldchefs by showcasing 11 globally renowned chefs in their latest Taste of Tradition campaign and digital cookbook.





The campaign celebrates culinary creativity and sees the chefs reimagine a traditional dish from their country by giving them a modern dairy twist. These innovative recipes from around the world have now been brought together in a digital cookbook titled Taste of Tradition, launching on 29 July 2024.

The line-up for the Taste of Tradition digital cookbook includes prestigious Chef Tom Lamers from the Netherlands, who is celebrated for his exceptional culinary expertise. His talent and dedication have consistently earned him recognition on the international culinary stage, with numerous awards under his belt from 2003 to present.

Chef Tom Lamers says, "As a Michelin-starred chef, my career focuses on sustainable, quality ingredients. We [chefs] truly understand the power of exceptional produce and their influence on the finished product. Using Chef's Classic Whipping Cream for my Pearl of White Chocolate and Strawberry, Vanilla Cream, and Almond Biscuit ensured precision and enhanced the architecture of my take on the Netherland's classic, Strawberries and Cream."

Each chef brings a unique perspective and expertise to their recipes, honouring traditional flavours while embracing modern techniques. Amongst the global chefs featured is the rising star Amber Heaton, who reimagined the popular Australian dish, Chicken 'Parmi' Parmigiana.

"The Chicken Parmigiana is a crowd-favourite in Australia, found on every pub's menu. I loved rethinking this classic using Extra Yield European Cooking Cream and Mozzarella Cheese, which expedite prep time offering exceptional flavour and stretch," commented Chef Amber.

Renowned Singaporean Kenny Ng, has leaned into his pastry expertise for the campaign, reimagining the classic Swiss Roll by deconstructing its components to create the Reconstructed Roll Cake.

Chef Kenny says, "Being part of the Taste of Tradition campaign has allowed me to delve deep into Singapore's rich culinary heritage and add a contemporary twist. Each element comes together in perfect harmony, offering a sophisticated and playful twist on traditional flavours by using Anchor Food Professionals products. I'm thrilled to bring a decade of expertise in Pastry & Culinary Arts to the Taste of Tradition campaign," he adds.

Anchor Food Professionals Global Senior Marketing Manager Lee-Ann Birch says, "Taste of Tradition is a testament to the exceptional talent within the culinary industry and highlights the transformative impact that premium dairy products can have on enhancing the taste, texture and appearance of a dish."

"As dairy experts, our high-performing range of products are crafted for foodservice professionals. We're incredibly proud to be the trusted dairy partner of Worldchefs. Chefs competing in the Worldchefs Global Chefs Challenge Finals in October, will be using our Anchor Food Professionals products, and we can't wait to see how they use our dairy in their winning creations," she adds.

The Global Chefs Challenge is where 40 teams of top chefs meet to compete in four competition categories to showcase their mastery of the culinary arts.

For more information and to see all the Taste of Tradition recipes visit https://www.anchorfoodprofessionals.com/worldchefs.

The Taste of Tradition digital cookbook includes 11 world-leading chefs from around the globe:

Australia: Amber Heaton

China: Richard Gao

Malaysia: Steven Ong

México: Rodrigo Ibañez

Middle East: Khaled Moussa

Netherlands: Tom Lamers

New Zealand: Cameron Davies

Philippines: Kenneth Lee O. Cacho

Singapore: Ng Kia Yi (Kenny)

South Korea: Lim Kyubin

United Kingdom: David Warren

About Anchor Food Professionals:

With over 135 years of dairy expertise and specialist leadership, Anchor Food Professionals is the foodservice brand of Fonterra, the world's largest dairy co-operative and dairy exporter. The brand has built a legacy on innovative product solutions that boost performance across kitchens and help businesses grow.

Anchor Food Professionals works alongside its customers to deliver end-to-end services and solutions, driving customer satisfaction and shaping the future of foodservice.

For more information about Anchor Food Professionals, visit us at www.anchorfoodprofessionals.com.

About Worldchefs Association:

The World Association of Chefs' Societies, known as Worldchefs, is a federation made up of 110 national chef associations. A leading voice in the hospitality industry, Worldchefs carries years of history since its founding in 1928 at the Sorbonne by the venerable Auguste Escoffier. Representing a mobilized international membership of culinary professionals, Worldchefs is committed to advancing the profession and leveraging the influence of the chef jacket for the betterment of the industry and humanity at large.

Worldchefs is dedicated to raising culinary standards and social awareness through these core focus areas:

Education - Worldchefs offers support for education and professional development through the landmark Worldchefs Academy online training program, a diverse network of Worldchefs Education. Partners and curriculum, and the world's first Global Culinary Certification recognizing on-the-job skills in hospitality;

Networking - Worldchefs connects culinary professionals around the world through their online community platform and provides a gateway for industry networking opportunities through endorsed events and the biennial Worldchefs Congress & Expo;

Competition - Worldchefs sets global standards for competition rules, provides Competition Seminars and assurance of Worldchefs Certified Judges, and operates the prestigious Global Chefs Challenge;

Humanitarianism & Sustainability - Worldchefs Feed the Planet and World Chefs Without Borders programs relieve food poverty, deliver crisis support, and promote sustainability across the globe.

For more information about Worldchefs, visit us at www.worldchefs.org.

