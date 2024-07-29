Toggle3D.AI Inc.: Toggle3D.AI Unveils Enterprise Dropbox Integration & New User Experience For its Enhanced GPT AI 3D Platform

Toggle3D.ai's reveals new 3D Content Management System
Easy Embed code for hosted 3D models into websites
More intuitive and easy-to-navigate experiences
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C), a Nextech3d.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR) spinout is a innovative AI 3D platform harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models proudly announces a significant upgrade to its user experience, introducing an array of new features, including seamless Dropbox integration. This enhancement streamlines the workflow for designers, enabling easier access and management of their 3D assets. These innovations underscore Toggle3D.ai's commitment to providing cutting-edge tools for businesses and creators and driving more user engagement on the platform driving increased revenues for the AI 3D platform.
Enhanced GPT AI 3D Platform Key Benefits:
1. Dropbox-Enterprise Level File Uploads - In response to enterprise user demand for increased efficiency, Toggle3D.ai now supports multiple file uploads directly from Dropbox. This new feature allows users to select and upload multiple files in one seamless action, streamlining the workflow and saving valuable time. This feature positions the platform for scale.
2. Enhanced Photo Rendering from 3D Models- Toggle3D.ai has significantly upgraded its photo rendering capabilities. Users can now generate high-quality images ranging from 1k to 4k resolution directly from their 3D models. This enhancement ensures that every detail is captured with precision, making it easier than ever to create stunning visuals for various applications.
3. Host and Share Your 3D Models through our Content Management System(CMS) - Collaboration is at the heart of innovation, and Toggle3D.ai's new Content Management System makes it effortless. Users can now host their 3D models on the platform, enabling seamless sharing and collaboration across teams. This feature facilitates real-time updates and feedback, ensuring projects progress smoothly and efficiently.
4. Generate AR and Integrate Your 3D Models on Your Websites- Toggle3D.ai continues to lead in AR integration with its new capability to easily embed hosted 3D models into websites. This feature allows businesses to offer immersive, interactive experiences to their customers, enhancing engagement and providing a competitive edge in the digital marketplace.
5. Intuitive User Interface To maximize the potential of these new features, Toggle3D.ai has revamped its user interface. The platform now offers an even more intuitive and easy-to-navigate experience, enabling users to effortlessly utilize the full range of tools available, including the Toggle 3D Studio and advanced 3D photo rendering options.
Key advantages of Toggle3D.AI's platform include:
Low Cost - Eliminate the need for expensive photo shoots.
High Quality - Produce images from 1K to 4K resolution.
Instant Results - Create stunning images in minutes.
Versatile Angles of the product - Generate images in any orientation, no need for green screens.
E-commerce Ready - Perfect for showcasing products online.
Effortless Customization - Easily create diverse images with multiple backgrounds.
eCommerce Product Photography Market Insights
According to Verified Market reports the eCommerce Product Photography Market size was valued at USD 129 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 275.4 Billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of 11.6% During the Forecast Period 2024-2030.
This growth is driven by the increasing importance of high-quality visuals in online retail, as businesses seek to enhance customer engagement and reduce return rates.
In the e-commerce industry, visualizing products effectively is crucial, significantly influencing the decision-making process of potential customers. High-quality product photography is proven to be a key factor in driving sales and building consumer trust. According to recent data:
Product Pages with High-Quality Images see a 30% higher conversion rate than those with low-quality visuals.
Consumer Trust: 75% of online shoppers rely on product photos when deciding on a purchase.
Return Rates: Clear and accurate product images can reduce return rates by up to 22%.
Engagement Metrics: Products with multiple images from different angles generate 65% more engagement and interaction.
Toggle3D.AI's solution offers AI powered affordable and efficient alternatives to costly photo shoots, allowing businesses to produce professional-grade photos that highlight unique features and present products in real-world contexts. This capability is essential for creating a memorable and persuasive online shopping experience, leading to higher conversion rates and customer satisfaction.
Recent News Highlights:
May 29, 2024 - Toggle3D.ai Wins Enterprise Customer Deal After Launching Suite of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive, in Partnership with Nextech3D.ai
May 16, 2024 - Toggle3D.ai Launches AI-Powered 3D Model Marketplace with 200,000+ Models
May 2nd, 2024 - Toggle3D.ai Announces Ex-Microsoft Executive as New CEO and Promotes Its Director of Finance to CFO
Try out these new features in our platform at: https://app.toggle3d.com/
About Toggle3D.ai
Toggle3D.AI is a leading provider of innovative 3D rendering solutions, dedicated to transforming the way businesses visualize and present their products. Our platform harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to deliver high-quality, customizable images quickly and efficiently, helping e-commerce businesses thrive in a competitive market.
Toggle3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)
