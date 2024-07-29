WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global digital-led Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced WNS' Unified Analytics Platform (UAP) integration with Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that makes foundation models from leading AI companies available through a single application programming interface.

WNS UAP is a cloud-based, modular platform that combines data management, domain analytics, and proprietary pre-built industry-specific AI ML models to accelerate the generative AI journey for enterprises across industries. With this strategic integration, UAP will be able to access high performing AI foundational models through AWS's serverless architecture, build customized domain use cases, and deploy the same at scale in the client environment. One of UAP's core advantages is the ability to perform cognitive extraction from complex cross-industry documents including market reform contracts and medical records. Additionally, some of WNS' current Gen AI use cases, such as recovery opportunity identification, vehicle damage severity assessment, clinical summarization, sentiment analysis, and advanced information extraction, can now be executed using Amazon Bedrock LLMs.

"WNS' Gen AI pipeline is expanding across sectors as we continue to "co-create" with our clients and bolster our industry-specific solutions. The combination of our deep domain expertise and Gen AI capabilities is resonating well with our clients, helping WNS deliver solutions at the intersection of human intelligence and artificial intelligence. The collaboration with Amazon Bedrock is a significant step forward in helping facilitate the seamless integration of our Gen AI solutions into client environments," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2024, WNS had 60,513 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

