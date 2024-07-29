Funds will be used by the ESG SaaS platform provider to accelerate product innovation and fuel growth across existing and new markets

osapiens ("osapiens"), a leading ESG Platform and provider of compliance and sustainability reporting solutions, today announced the completion of a $120M Series B financing round led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. The funds will be used to accelerate international expansion and further invest in the technology platform, helping to make business operations more compliant, resilient and efficient. Goldman Sachs Alternatives has acquired a minority stake in osapiens and is joining existing investor Armira Growth, who led the $27m Series A in 2023.

osapiens has quickly established itself as a global leader in the ESG technology sector. Its core offering, the osapiens HUB, is an AI powered cloud-based platform that simplifies compliance with international ESG regulations, including: The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the European Union Deforestation-free Regulation (EUDR), and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD). Additionally, the osapiens HUB enables companies to identify and mitigate risks in operations and supply chains, and to reduce manual workloads through process automation.

The ability to leverage a common data model and integrate several compliance, risk mitigation and operational efficiency modules in a single platform is unique in the sense that it enables real impact and clearly differentiates osapiens from its peers. By enhancing transparency and efficiency, osapiens provides actionable insights that empower businesses, promoting long-term sustainability and making a positive impact.

"We are thrilled to be working with Goldman Sachs," said Alberto Zamora, Co-Founder and CEO of osapiens. "Their support is a testament to our leadership position in this highly competitive and rapidly evolving market ESG compliance and process efficiency. We are proud to offer a single platform that helps companies around the world to navigate the complexities of ESG regulation with ease and confidence and to achieve long-term sustainability. osapiens enables them to make a positive impact not only on their P&L but also on the planet."

Alexander Lippert, Managing Director in Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, said: "osapiens creates extraordinary value for their customers, helping them meet an increasing number of regulatory requirements, whilst simultaneously driving tangible business value. We see enormous potential in osapiens and we are pleased to help them further on their mission."

osapiens was founded in Mannheim, Germany in 2018 by Alberto Zamora, Stefan Wawrzinek and Matthias Jungblut. Its international team of over 300 dedicated professionals support more than 1,300 customers worldwide, including Bosch, Coca Cola North America, Metro, Costco, Ritter Sport, Lidl, Celanese, C&A and DM. The fundraising caps a year of rapid growth for osapiens, with the total number of customers growing at over 473% in 2023.

About osapiens

osapiens has built and operates the osapiens HUB: the first ESG platform that helps companies make a real impact. On top of the osapiens HUB, osapiens develops innovative Software-as-a-Service solutions that help companies across industries to implement ESG requirements quickly, automatically, and securely. At its core is the osapiens HUB, an AI-based cloud platform that creates compliance and transparency along the value chain. With osapiens, companies can meet all their ESG challenges: they can identify risks, implement reporting requirements such as CSRD, EUDR and CSDDD, and make their operational processes more sustainable in the long term.

osapiens was founded in Mannheim in July 2018 and was awarded the German Enterpreneurship Award in the "Rising Star" category in 2022. Today, osapiens is a leading provider of ESG software solutions and works with an international team of over 300 employees for more than 1,300 customers worldwide with offices in Mannheim, Munich, Berlin, Cologne, Paris, Amsterdam, Madrid and Maine in the USA.

About Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $450 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, hedge funds and sustainability. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs. The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has over $2.9 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of June 30, 2023. Since 2003, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives has invested over $13 billion in companies led by visionary founders and CEOs.

The team focuses on investments in growth stage and technology-driven companies spanning multiple industries, including enterprise technology, financial technology, consumer and healthcare. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Armira Growth

Armira Growth invests in fast-growing companies in Europe that are driving technological change and challenging traditional value chains through innovative solutions. Building on Armira's entrepreneurial values and its unique capital base of German and international entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial families, Armira Growth supports founders and entrepreneurs in building leading technology companies through growth investments of EUR 10-100m as a long-term and trusted partner.

