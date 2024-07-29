WillScot Mobile Mini Combines Portfolio of Brands Under WillScot

Reinforces WillScot Brand as Leading Temporary Space Solutions Provider With History of Innovation and Expanding Capabilities

Introduces "Right From the Start" Tagline, Emphasizing Commitment to Customer Service Excellence

Includes Launch of Digital Experience, Underpinned by a New Website



PHOENIX, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation ("WillScot" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), the North America leader in innovative temporary space solutions, today announced it is combining all of its constituent brands - including Mobile Mini - under a unified WillScot brand. In selecting WillScot, the Company leans into both its 80-year legacy as the pioneer of modular and mobile space solutions and its modern-day industry leadership.

The updated brand encompasses a streamlined logo and new tagline that embodies WillScot's expertise, reliability, innovation, and partnership in delivering space solutions:

Logo - the Company is utilizing the existing WillScot logo which, from the founding of Williams Mobile Offices in the 1940s, has long been recognized for modular space solutions. Since the 2020 merger with Mobile Mini and subsequent expansion into climate-controlled storage, protective buildings and clearspan structures, WillScot has become synonymous with all forms of temporary spaces and turnkey solutions.

Tagline - the Company's new tagline is "Right From the Start" and embodies how, from day one, WillScot's local, dedicated experts partner with customers to make their vision a reality. It's a commitment to customers that WillScot brings the expertise and execution required to deliver space solutions that are right for the project, right for the timeline, Right From the Start. For shareholders, the tagline reaffirms WillScot's determination and proven ability to create value by driving growth and innovation, sustainably, for nearly eight decades.

In conjunction with rebranding, WillScot is launching a new digital experience with www.WillScot.com. The website offers users an intuitive visual journey to identify space solutions that are optimal for their unique needs and industries. It also consolidates constituent sites, including www.MobileMini.com, into a one-stop digital platform that simplifies access to WillScot's complete offering. The website is the first of several new tools coming from WillScot, as the Company enhances its digital experience for customers.

Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer of WillScot, commented, "From 1944, when our predecessor company Williams Mobile Offices created and patented the first mobile office, to the more than 135 million square feet of turnkey space solutions we offer today, we have continuously innovated and invested to improve customer experiences and generate value for our stakeholders."

Soultz continued, "Our evolution accelerated when our Company re-entered the public markets in 2017. Since then, we embarked on a series of technology transformations, successfully consolidating our ERP system in 2021, harmonizing our CRM system in 2023, and implementing field optimization tools in 2024. Most recently, we aligned our branch network with a unified go-to-market strategy."

Tim Boswell, President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "The logical implication of our unified go-to-market strategy is to engage with our customers under one, iconic brand: WillScot. Approaching the market as a single team with local presence both celebrates our heritage and streamlines the customer experience. It allows us to efficiently present our full offering of turnkey space solutions, which has expanded dramatically in recent years and we expect will continue to expand with future additions. I am excited for our team to experience this next stage in our evolution, which will optimize our commercial engagement and operations, with a continued focus on driving value for our customers, our employees, and our shareholders."

In conjunction with the rebranding announcement, the WillScot parent company also changed its name from "WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings, Corp." to "WillScot Holdings Corporation."

About WillScot

Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC," WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The Company's comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings and climate-controlled units, and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WillScot's business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.

Additional information about WillScot can be found on the company's website at www.willscot.com.

Contact Information

Investor inquiries:

Nick Girardi

investors@willscot.com

Media inquiries:

Jake Saylor

Jake.Saylor@willscot.com