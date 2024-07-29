TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc. announced today that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a negative opinion on the Marketing Authorization Approval (MAA) for the humanized anti-soluble aggregated amyloid-beta (Abeta) monoclonal antibody lecanemab as treatment for early AD (mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease (AD) and mild AD)."We are extremely disappointed by the CHMP's negative opinion and understand that this may also be disappointing for the wider Alzheimer's disease (AD) community. AD is an irreversible, neurodegenerative disease that poses significant challenges to those living with AD, their care partners and society," said Lynn Kramer, M.D., Chief Clinical Officer at Eisai. "There is a significant unmet need for new innovative treatment options that target an underlying cause of disease progression. We remain focused on making a meaningful difference to those living with early AD and those closest to them."Eisai will seek re-examination of the CHMP opinion and work with the relevant authorities to ensure this treatment is available for eligible people living with early AD in the European Union (EU) as soon as possible.Lecanemab is already approved in the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, Hong Kong and Israel, and is being marketed in the U.S., Japan and China AD currently affects 6.9 million people in Europe, and this figure is expected to nearly double by 2050 as aging populations increase.Eisai serves as the lead for lecanemab's development and regulatory submissions globally with both Eisai and Biogen co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision- making authority.For more information, visit www.eisai.com/news/2024/pdf/enews202455pdf.pdf.Media Contacts:Eisai Co., Ltd.Public Relations Department+81 (0)3-3817-5120Eisai Europe, Ltd.EMEA Communications Department+44 (0) 786 601 1272Emea-comms@eisai.netEisai Inc. (U.S.)Libby Holman +1-201-753-1945Libby_Holman@eisai.comBiogen Inc.Jack Cox+ 1-781-464-3260public.affairs@biogen.comSource: EisaiCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.