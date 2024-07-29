Supporting Houston's Tiniest Patients, Baker Hughes To Sponsor Texas Children's 26th Annual Bad Pants Open

Golf tournament benefits hospital's newborn center & neonatal intensive care unit

Event has raised more than $7 million since 1998 to enhance innovation and excellence in the research, treatment and care of infants

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / Baker Hughes is pleased to announce it will be the presenting sponsor for the 2024 Bad Pants Open, an annual event raising critical funds to support Texas Children's Hospital Newborn Center® and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The golf tournament is set for Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Champions Golf Club in northwest Houston.

Since its inception in 1998, the Bad Pants Open has raised more than $7 million to further innovation and excellence in the research, treatment, and care of infants in the newborn center. As the largest pediatric hospital system in the nation, Texas Children's NICU in Houston is one of the largest specialized facilities of its kind in the nation, and the first designated by the Texas Department of State Health Services as a Level IV NICU - the highest level of care available for premature and critically ill newborns.

"Care is one of our core company values at Baker Hughes, and it is how we activate our purpose to take energy forward, making it cleaner, safer and more efficient for people and the planet," said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. "Many of our employees in our home city of Houston trust Texas Children's with their family's health needs. Baker Hughes is proud to support the exceptional care Texas Children's offers its smallest patients - many of whom travel to Houston from across the country and the globe."

"The NICU at Texas Children's Hospital is a place where miracles happen every day. Each year, more than 1,800 sick babies start their journey into this world at Texas Children's Hospital," said Chief of Neonatology Dr. Kristina Reber. "These little patients inspire us all with their resilience, and they teach us the true meaning of strength. But, they also depend on us for the care, love, and specialized medical attention they need to overcome their challenges."

U.S. News & World Report in 2024 ranked Texas Children's the No. 1 best children's hospital in Texas and the 3rd best children's hospital in the nation, with all its specialties ranking in the top 10 for the first time. The neonatology department is ranked No. 3. every year and births over 7,000 babies per year.

Proceeds from this year's Bad Pants Open will fund a new peer-to-peer support service provided by Hand to Hold, an organization that provides personalized support before, during, and after a NICU stay, offering patient families emotional support, guidance and encouragement during what can be a stressful and overwhelming time.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

About Texas Children's Hospital

Texas Children's, a nonprofit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The system includes the Texas Children's Duncan NRI; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital North Austin, the new state-of-the-art facility providing world-class pediatric and maternal care to Austin families. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO focused on children; Texas Children's Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that is channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, visit www.texaschildrens.org.

###

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Baker Hughes Media Relations

Adrienne M. Lynch

adrienne.lynch@bakerhughes.com

+1 713-906-8407



Texas Children's Media Relations

Stefanie Peeler

832.824.2735

scpeeler@texaschildrens.org





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Hughes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Baker Hughes

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-hughes

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Hughes

View the original press release on accesswire.com