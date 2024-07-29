Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Opens 12th Nova Ortho and Spine Location in Orlando, Florida

Orlando location establishes key presence in major population center in Florida

Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTC Pink:CDIX) today announced the opening of a new location of Nova Ortho and Spine in Orlando, Florida. Opening Monday August 5, this is the 12th total Nova Ortho and Spine location and the 11th in the state of Florida.

Nova Ortho and Spine provides traumatic injury victims with diagnostic and surgical services for their injuries, with revenue primarily derived from bodily injury, general liability, and personal injury protection policies. The Company's new 1,600 square foot facility at 1900 North Mills Avenue, Suite 101 in Orlando is located in a major population hub in Florida, significantly enhancing visibility and patient access in this part of the state.

Alex Cunningham, CEO of Cardiff Lexington, commented, "With over 300,000 residents, Orlando is the fourth largest city in the state of Florida by population. We have built a strong presence across smaller key markets, and we're pleased to be taking this next step as we expand into larger metropolitan areas that significantly enhance our visibility and patient access. The opening of this facility is in line with our growth strategy as we continue to expand our network of locations throughout Florida, while also evaluating opportunities to expand into the broader Southeast United States."

Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, Managing Director of Nova Ortho and Spine, commented, "We're very pleased to be opening our 12th Nova Ortho and Spine location in Orlando, Florida, and providing access to essential orthopedic care and services to the many people that call this area home. With our strong referral source and incredible patient satisfaction ratings, opening a location in Orlando was an easy decision. We will continue to deliver the highest quality medical care while maintaining our personal touch in this vibrant, high-volume market."

