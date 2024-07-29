Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy's Patented Waste Treatment Technology Achieves Significant Testing Milestone

Results Indicate CEI's "Ozone" Waste Treatment System Meets World's Strictest Testing Standards (NFX 30-503)

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that results from specialized testing of the Company's patented medical waste treatment unit using ozone, specifically its VKIN-300 model, demonstrate the unit will comply with French Standard NFX 30-503-2, which is regarded as one of the world's strictest standards for waste decontamination equipment.

The results, received in mid-July, 2024, were in connection with tests performed on the VKIN-300 model in April of this year at the Company's facility in Edmonton, Alberta. The tests were carried out by representatives of EC-EFRES, a leading healthcare laboratory consulting firm based in Aubière, France that specializes in, among other things, testing procedures for infectious waste-treatment machines intended for use in France and other countries. According to representatives of EC-EFRES, the VKIN-300 is the first large capacity "Ozone" disinfection system that will attain this standard.

Erwin Herren, a representative of BOX O3 International SA, one of the Company's existing distributors, commented, "This is a critical milestone. We are extremely pleased with the results and look forward to the VKIN-300 unit being delivered to France so we can take next steps to obtain official French certification and deliver the unit to one of our waste-processing customers. These results will expand our distribution opportunities in France, elsewhere in Europe and Africa, and also advance the manufacturer's initiatives in other parts of the world."

About Viking Ozone Technology

Viking Ozone Technology, LLC ("Viking Ozone"), a majority-owned subsidiary of Camber Energy, Inc., offers a cleaner, safer and more sustainable alternative for waste treatment, and its system is a more environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to incineration, chemical treatment, autoclave and heat treatments for regulated medical waste and bio-hazardous waste. Viking Ozone's system reduces the amount of energy required to process waste, which conserves resources, lowers operating costs and reduces greenhouse gas emissions, resulting in a cleaner, safer environment. The modular design and low profile allow for multiple configurations and savings for civil work at the site.

To learn more about Viking Ozone please visit https://vkin-ozone.com/.

About Camber Energy, Inc.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Camber cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Camber does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Camber or any person acting its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

