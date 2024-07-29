IntoValue, Inc Welcomes Brian Marcotte to Board of Directors

IntoValue, Inc, proudly announces the appointment of Brian Marcotte to its Board of Directors.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / IntoValue, Inc, a groundbreaking healthcare direct-to-employer technology enablement company, proudly announces the appointment of Brian Marcotte to its Board of Directors.





IntoValue

logo for IntoValue





Brian Marcotte brings a wealth of executive leadership experience to IntoValue, having served as President and CEO of the Business Group on Health (BGH), a prominent advocacy group representing large, self-insured employers. During his tenure at BGH, Brian spearheaded initiatives such as the Health Innovations Forum and the Executive Committee on Value Purchasing, dedicated to scaling value-based care initiatives. Prior to his role at BGH, Brian held the position of Vice President of Compensation and Benefits at Honeywell International, where his innovative approach to employee healthcare garnered widespread recognition.

Dr. Marion Couch, CEO of IntoValue, expressed gratitude for Brian's appointment, stating, "It is an honor to welcome Brian Marcotte to our Board, given his distinguished career at both Honeywell International and as the former President and CEO of the Business Group on Health. His profound understanding of the importance of healthcare improvement for employees, coupled with his thought leadership, will be invaluable assets to IntoValue."

Brian Marcotte shared his enthusiasm for joining IntoValue, stating, "We cannot change health care if we do not change how it's financed and paid for. Health care is local and preparing health systems and providers to transition away from fee-for-service to provide employers with accountable, value-based delivery alternatives is crucial to creating improved outcomes for employees. The success of such partnerships is evident, and the time is ripe to scale more community-based, direct-to-employer collaborations. I am thrilled to contribute to IntoValue's mission as a Board member."

About IntoValue, Inc:

IntoValue, Inc, headquartered in Washington, DC, is a pioneering technology-enabled direct-to-employer enablement company. Committed to revolutionizing healthcare delivery, IntoValue partners directly with self-insured employers and health systems. The company's mission is to provide the data and technology resources to support health systems and providers to transition to value-based models, fostering improved employee health and community wellness. IntoValue empowers providers with a cutting-edge data analytics platform featuring predictive AI capabilities and it fosters equitable data sharing between employers and providers.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

www.intovaluegroup.com

Contact Information

Marion Couch

CEO

marion.couch@intovaluegroup.com

317-450-9119

SOURCE: IntoValue, Inc

View the original press release on newswire.com.