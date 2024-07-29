11 Investments Acquires US Staffing Firm FIFTEEN WEST INC to Expand Global Reach

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / 11 Investments today announced the acquisition of leading New York search-to-search firm FIFTEEN WEST.

FIFTEEN WEST is a premium staffing solutions firm that specializes in providing recruitment talent to staffing firms in the United States and United Kingdom. With offices in New York and London, FIFTEEN WEST is the preferred partner for staffing and executive search firms who are seeking the highest quality talent.

Sara McPhee Co-Founder said "We are thrilled to join forces with 11 Investments. This partnership provides the infrastructure to support our ambitious growth plans. Our mission when we launched FIFTEEN WEST was to be the leading provider of exceptional talent to the US staffing market and to UK recruitment business looking to scale and grow in America.

Together, we are now really well-positioned to achieve our shared goals and drive significant growth in the staffing sector."

Lisa Walder Co- Founder added "We remain committed to providing the best service to our clients and candidates as well as great career opportunities for our consultants and we look forward to working with the group in our next phase of growth."

Joe Curtis, Co-Founder of 11 Investments, expressed his delight in the partnership, stating "We are incredibly excited about this partnership with FIFTEEN WEST. Their deep industry knowledge and network, admirable reputation, and strong market position, especially across the US market, will be invaluable as we grow. This collaboration represents a major step forward in our expansion."

This partnership marks a pivotal moment for both companies, promising a future of innovation, growth, and enhanced service offerings in the staffing industry.

About FIFTEEN WEST

FIFTEEN WEST is a premium staffing firm providing the best recruitment talent to agencies and search firms across the USA and UK. Based in New York and London, FIFTEEN WEST offers retained search, contingent recruitment and advisory services to the staffing industry. FIFTEEN WEST has built a niche in preferred partner of choice for recruitment firms scaling in the USA.

About 11 Investments

11 Investments is a leading recruitment incubator based in London. With hubs in New York and Manchester the firm focuses on identifying exceptional recruiters and building business around them. The firm's focus on strategic growth in the US and UK will continue over the coming years.

FIFTEEN WEST was advised by Higgs LLP

11 Investments was advised by HCR Law

