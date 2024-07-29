The Zebra Announces Strategic Acquisition of Insurance Management Platform Marble

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / The Zebra, the nation's leading insurance comparison site, today announced it has acquired Marble, a digital platform for managing and saving on insurance. The acquisition is effective as of July 25, 2024.

Both The Zebra and Marble share a vision for simplifying insurance shopping for consumers. This acquisition combines the strengths and expertise of the two companies, allowing The Zebra to innovate more rapidly and expand its consumer offerings - including policy uploading and management, a virtual insurance wallet and automated shopping.

"Our goal at The Zebra has always been to take the hassle out of shopping for insurance - and to make it accessible, fast and simple for everyone," said Keith Melnick, CEO of The Zebra. "By acquiring Marble, we're excited to bring aboard teams and technology perfectly aligned with our goals. This is only going to make it easier for us to provide all types of customers better ways to not only save on insurance, but also organize and access their policies."

By leveraging the technology and experts from Marble, The Zebra plans to provide more value and convenience to existing and future customers by giving them a way to organize their insurance information while using the platform to shop, compare, re-shop and save on all their insurance policies.

"I am so proud of the innovative product the Marble team has built over the last four years," said Stuart Winchester, Marble CEO and Founder, who will serve in a VP role at The Zebra. "Today's announcement represents both a great accomplishment and a huge new opportunity. With over a decade of proven success and dedication to American insurance shoppers, we knew basically right away that with The Zebra, our team will continue to make a big impact."

Continued Melnick, "This is the first acquisition in our 12-year history, and it was worth the wait. I'm thrilled to welcome the Marble team to The Zebra - and can't wait to see what we build together."

About The Zebra

The Zebra is the nation's leading, independent insurance comparison site. With its dynamic, real-time quote comparison tool, drivers can identify insurance companies with the coverage, service level, and pricing to suit their unique needs. The Zebra compares more than 100 insurance companies and provides agent support and educational resources to ensure drivers are equipped to make the most informed decisions about their home and auto insurance. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, The Zebra has sought to bring transparency and simplicity to insurance shopping since 2012 - it's "insurance in black and white."

About Marble

Founded in 2020, Marble is a one-hub, digital wallet that allows members to shop, compare, optimize, and - for the first time ever - earn rewards on their insurance. There's no cost to join. Marble members are insured by the nation's largest insurance agencies and can link their automotive, home, renters, pet, life, and other types of personal insurance. Marble is proudly based in New York, New York.

