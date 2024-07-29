Storage Caves, a Luxury Condo Garage Storage Developer, to Build 119 Luxury Garages in Fort Mill South Carolina

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / Storage Caves, a premier developer of Condo Storage facilities, is excited to announce the acquisition of 5.5 acres of land in Fort Mill, SC. Storage Caves plans to build a state-of-the-art luxury garage storage facility located at 3358 Terry's Road in Fort Mill, South Carolina. The 5.5-acre development will serve consumers seeking to store RVs, Boats, Cars, Business Inventory, Traditional Storage, and "Man Caves", stated CEO Jimmy Stepanian.





Storage Caves Ft Mill





Storage Caves, a wholly owned brand of Over Under Storage Partners, LLC, plans additional developments in the Greater Charlotte/Fort Mill area in the next 18 months. The Fort Mill storage facility will include 119 drive-up large garages with the following luxury amenities.

1. Unparalleled Security: The facility will provide cutting-edge security systems, including 24/7 surveillance, access control, and alarm monitoring, ensuring the utmost protection for stored vehicles, boats, RVs and other assets.

2. Climate-Controlled Units: Storage bays will offer climate-controlled environments to safeguard vehicles and maintain their pristine condition throughout the year, regardless of weather conditions.

3. Spacious Storage Bays: With a focus on accommodating large vehicles, the facility will provide generous storage bays to cater to the needs of boat and RV enthusiasts, car collectors, and anyone requiring ample storage space. Current specifications include garage sizes of 14' x 40', 15' x 40', and 15' x 45.'

4. Convenient Location: Situated in close proximity to the Queen City and the Greater Charlotte area, the Storage Caves facility will offer ease of access to residents of the metropolitan area seeking reliable and secure storage options for their large storage needs.

"We are excited to bring our luxury storage garages to the Fort Mill marketplace. We looked at the phenomenal growth rates in the Fort Mill area which made us very confident that our business model will fill a void in the underserved marketplace for storing Boats, Cars, RVs, Business Inventory, and other assets in a safe and secure environment with the highest level of security, climate control and customizable space," said Jimmy Stepanian, CEO of Storage Caves.

Storage Caves expects to break ground in September and complete the project by Summer 2025. Consumers will have the option to purchase or lease the new garages coming to Fort Mill.

For more information about Investing with Storage Caves and to stay updated on the Fort Mill development, please visit www.storagecaves.com or contact Chief Operating Officer Daniel Higuera at 831-236-1414 or Daniel@storagecaves.com

Contact Information

Daniel Higuera

Chief Operating Officer

daniel@storagecaves.com

8312361414

SOURCE: Storage Caves

View the original press release on newswire.com.