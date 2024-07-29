Sadot Group Inc. Commences Brazilian Trading Operations with First Booked Transaction

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) ("Sadot" or the "Company"), today announced that its recently formed Brazilian subsidiary, Sadot Brasil Ltda, executed its first agri-commodity trade originating Brazilian sesame and selling it to a customer in the United Arab Emirates.

"Commencing trading operations in Brazil is a key milestone that underscores the strategic importance of this region in supporting our future growth," said Michael Roper, CEO of Sadot. "It's also significant that the first transaction is in sesame, which introduces a new commodity or product line for the entire group. This demonstrates the strength of our diversification strategy and execution capabilities in a large, $7.3 billion market for a commodity with increasingly broad applications in food processing, culinary and pharmaceutical industries."

Sadot's integrated platform, with its global reach and local expertise, provides innovative, leverageable solutions for customers. The initial sesame trade further deepened the inter-company synergies through cooperation between Sadot Brazil and the newly formed Sadot Canada Inc, which assisted with the destination sale. Previously, the Brazilian team also cooperated with Sadot Latam helping source multiple cargoes for export from Brazil.

Sadot Brazil Ltda was formed in January 2024 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Sadot Group Inc. to build the Company's Brazilian origination capabilities from local farmer collectives, as well as establishing logistical foundations for exporting the commodities. Based in Curitiba, the capital and largest city of the Brazilian state of Paraná, the subsidiary is managed by Paulo de Sa and Flavio de Campos, two highly experienced executives with extensive expertise in the Brazilian Agri-food markets.

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group Inc. has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. Sadot Group provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

Sadot Group currently operates within key verticals of the global food supply chain including global agri-commodity origination and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, and farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

Sadot Group is headquartered in Ft. Worth, Texas with subsidiary operations in Miami, Dubai, Curitiba, Singapore, Kyiv, Toronto and Zambia. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com.

