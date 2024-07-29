Fathom Companies: Introducing the Weldon: Portland, Maine's Newest Boutique Hotel

Joining the ApartHotel style of travel accommodations, the neighborhood centric Old Port property will open August 1, 2024

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2024 / The Weldon, a new boutique hotel with 13 fully appointed one-and two-bedroom suites located at 54 York Street in the Old Port (corner of York and Maple Streets) will open on August 1, 2024. The property is part of a growing trend of ApartHotels - bookable like a hotel but designed with larger living spaces and separate rooms for sleeping, dining, and working, making them ideal for longer stays or for travelers who need a more comfortable and functional living space.









The Weldon has been thoughtfully reimagined by local owners Chris DiMillo and Jay Hibbard, and is managed by the Portland-based hospitality development company, Fathom Companies, whose team also developed and oversees the iconic Press Hotel and the award-winning Canopy Portland Waterfront.

The 13 one-and two-bedroom suites have been handsomely stylized with comfortable mid-century modern furniture and feature apartment-like amenities such as fully-equipped and stocked kitchens with LG appliances and Hexclad kitchenware, full-size washer and dryer, and Sonos sound systems. Bedrooms feature luxury linens from Evangeline and Cuddledown. The building has co-working and private office spaces available to guests, a complete gym with state-of-the-art equipment from Gronk Fitness and Peloton, plus a bike room and extra storage space.

Weldon Hotel owner Chris DiMillo said, "Travelers are continually charmed by our Old Port in Portland, particularly those who are frequent visitors or have family and friends living in Portland and come here several times a year and in all seasons. Our working waterfront, vibrant restaurant and bar scene, and small business retail shops in this historic downtown, plus the friendly sense of community is really encapsulated at The Weldon and how it feels to live here in Portland year-round. This unique property is coming to Portland at the right time to combine the best of hotel hospitality with apartment living in Maine: warm welcomes, design, dining and entertaining, space to work and workout, and love of what it means to live in Portland."

Brandon Hussey, VP of Hospitality Management at Fathom Companies said, "It's our intention with The Weldon to maintain the things about our highly personal, thoughtful hospitality services that guests seek out and appreciate at our other hotels in Portland, while pairing it with modern technology and practical software applications that appeal to families and the work-remote traveler. Guests who want more amenities and services than what an individual short-term rental can offer and are seeking more space, low-fuss, high experience stays in Portland will find that here at The Weldon. Our advanced technology offers an efficient, contactless experience if desired, or it can act as a personal concierge for pre arrival planning. Our hospitality team is at a Weldon Hotel guests' fingertips and with their local knowledge and connections, can arrange a variety of Portland experiences-from dinner reservations and wine sail cruises to concert tickets and family-friendly activities."

The Weldon nightly rates start from $399 this summer, and can be booked directly on www.theweldonhotel.com. Follow The Weldon on Instagram @theweldonhotel.

About Fathom Companies

Fathom Companies is comprised of two main divisions: a hospitality management arm that focuses on operations, sales, marketing, revenue management, and accounting and a real estate investment and development arm concentrating on developing and providing consulting services for ground-up construction, historic renovations, and repositioning of hotel, office, residential, and mixed-use properties. Fathom continues to expand its hospitality portfolio through development, ownership and/or joint venture partnerships as well as third-party management agreements. To learn more about Fathom Companies, visit www.fathomcompanies.com. Follow on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

