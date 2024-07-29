Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2024) - Green Impact Partners Inc. (TSXV: GIP) ("GIP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has finalized the carbon credit pathways under the Alberta Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction ("TIER") program for its flagship project, the Future Energy Park, to be located in Calgary, Alberta. In addition, as part of ongoing development activities, GIP has also successfully finalized agreements to sequester the biogenic CO2 from the facility.

"Achieving this milestone is a significant accomplishment for GIP as it confirms the anticipated final revenue profile and economics of the project. It's been a tremendous effort, and I'm extremely proud of our team for bringing these items across the line," said Jesse Douglas, Chief Executive Officer. "I'm thrilled the Future Energy Park is now positioned to move forward with debt financing which would typically take four to six months. We're closer than ever to breaking ground on this first-of-its-kind facility, and I look forward to the positive impact this project will have on the City of Calgary and the Province of Alberta."

The Future Energy Park will be North America's largest carbon negative biofuels facility spanning both the agriculture and energy sectors by using non-food grade wheat to create ethanol and renewable natural gas ("RNG"). The project will create approximately 800 jobs over 24 months during construction and 100 direct and indirect jobs during operations. The facility's estimated annual production will be approximately 4 million gigajoules of renewable natural gas, over 300 million litres of ethanol, and approximately 595,000 tonnes of wet distilled grains.

The project has received the following regulatory approvals:

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act ("EPEA") approval from the Government of Alberta's Ministry of Environment and Protected Areas for the construction and operation of the Future Energy Park;





Alberta Utilities Commission ("AUC") approval to construct and operate a 30-MW natural gas-fired cogeneration facility for the Future Energy Park. The cogeneration plant will provide high efficiency steam, hot water and electricity to the biofuels facility as part of its integrated operations philosophy; and





Land Use Approval from the City of Calgary.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners is forging a path towards a sustainable future by turning waste into clean, renewable energy. With a focus on renewable natural gas and clean bio-energy projects, our mission is to acquire, develop, construct, and operate facilities that not only produce energy but also play an important role in waste reduction and lowering emissions. Our comprehensive approach spans the entire project life cycle, from idea generation through construction to ongoing operations. In addition to our RNG and clean bio-energy projects, GIP maintains a current portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities in Canada, alongside a solids recycling business in the United States.

Traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GIP, Green Impact Partners invites you to join us in our journey to create a more sustainable future. For more information about GIP, please visit www.greenipi.com.

