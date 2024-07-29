There are currently more than 3. 9 GW of photovoltaic power under construction in the country. Nearly 70% of Chile's electricity generation in June was renewable, and solar energy accounted for 15% of monthly generation. From pv magazine LatAm Chilean energy association Generadoras Chile has presented its monthly bulletin for June showing that the National Electric System (SEN) has a total installed capacity of 33,580 MW, of which 22,121 MW correspond to renewable energy. Currently, 8,292 MW are under construction, with 99% of renewable projects. Of these, 47. 8% are photovoltaic (3,962 MW), ...

