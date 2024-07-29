MONITORAPP Inc., a cybersecurity company specializing in cloud security, recently announced its strategic expansion into the Middle East and Africa markets through new partnerships with Türkiye's ALRIFAI Consulting Group and Mauritius' LITHE SD. These agreements mark MONITORAPP's first significant entry into new regions in its global expansion plan.

With extensive experience in delivering security solutions internationally, MONITORAPP offers versatile security solutions via physical and virtual appliances, and through its comprehensive cloud-based platform, AIONCLOUD. These solutions are designed to meet the evolving security needs of modern businesses worldwide.

ALRIFAI Consulting Group, headquartered in Istanbul, Türkiye, brings expertise in areas, including AI-driven business and data analysis, startup evaluation, business strategy planning, and intellectual property rights legal advisory services. With ALRIFAI's presence extending into Saudi Arabia, this partnership is expected to facilitate MONITORAPP's penetration into the Middle East security market.

On the other hand, LITHE SD, established in 2014 and headquartered in Quatre Bornes, Mauritius, is a prominent solutions distribution company with branches in Dubai, UAE, and Nairobi, Kenya. This strategic partnership is anticipated to enhance MONITORAPP's global footprint, providing robust security solutions to new markets in Africa and the Middle East.

Under these agreements, the new partners will manage local sales and technical support for MONITORAPP's diverse range of security solutions. These include hardware products like AIWAF (Web Application Firewall), AISWG (Secure Web Gateway), and AISVA (SSL/TLS Visibility Appliance), as well as software solutions (virtual edition) like AIWAF-VE and AISWG-VE. Additionally, LITHE SD will also support the distribution of AIONCLOUD, MONITORAPP's comprehensive security platform. This expansion underscores MONITORAPP's commitment to providing advanced security solutions and strengthening its presence in the global market.

MONITORAPP CEO Kyle Lee highlighted the strategic importance of entering the rapidly growing Middle East and African security markets. He stated, "We have been actively engaged in various exhibitions in the Middle Eastern and African markets. We are pleased with the progress and are committed to ensuring customer satisfaction by providing thorough local maintenance and repair services. These collaborations will open up new opportunities for MONITORAPP to deliver its optimal security products to local users and enhance our mutual expertise."

Website

LinkedIn

Facebook

Youtube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240729491312/en/

Contacts:

MONITORAPP Inc.

marketing@monitorapp.com