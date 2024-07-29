Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Trump-Wahlsieg wird Super-Rallye bei diesen Uranwerten auslösen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858266 | ISIN: GB0006776081 | Ticker-Symbol: PES
Tradegate
29.07.24
13:36 Uhr
12,495 Euro
+0,020
+0,16 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PEARSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEARSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,40512,48016:00
12,40012,48016:00
PR Newswire
29.07.2024 15:06 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pearson leads the AI charge with multiple new innovations to enhance student learning and educator efficiency

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its broader strategy update to investors, Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today announced new generative AI-powered tools to support teaching and learning across various age levels.

Pearson+ Channels Video Image

Last summer, Pearson became the first major higher education publisher to integrate generative AI study tools into its proprietary academic content. Pearson is accelerating its AI efforts through additional features debuting next month to provide a richer, more engaging experience for both students and educators. These include:

  • Expanded reach of Pearson's AI study tools: Millions more students will have access to new AI study tools in time for fall back-to-school as they are on track to extend into a further c.80 titles, including expansion into international editions. 70,000 students have already started using Pearson's AI study tools in Pearson's teaching and learning platforms, Mastering and MyLab, and their closely integrated Pearson+ eTextbooks.
  • New AI study tool features: Pearson is adding three new AI tools to Pearson+ Channels. Students will be able to upload their syllabus to generate personalized learning experiences in the order they appear in the syllabus. A new AI tutor will help students get "unstuck" with steps to solve problems along with unique video content and practice questions. A final feature includes an AI tutor on top of each video that will answer questions about the concepts in the video.
  • New AI instructor tool: A generative AI tool, designed to help instructors efficiently build assignments, will be added to 25 business, math, science, and nursing titles in the US next month. This new tool will allow educators to spend more time working directly with their students, and less on time-consuming, but important tasks like assignment design and creation.
  • New AI tools for high school learners and teachers: Pearson's full-time online K-12 public school program, Connections Academy, is adapting the AI tools from Pearson's higher education courseware for certain subjects in its high school curriculum. Connections Academy teachers can also now use AI-based tools to design assessments for their students.

Tony Prentice, Chief Product Officer, said: "It's encouraging to see students so actively engaged with our AI-powered tools, embracing this massive change in the technology landscape and driving new demand. Our unique approach combines AI with our trusted content to unlock new ways to personalize learning and teaching that will help people realize the life they imagine through learning."

In addition to the introduction of new AI tools, Pearson is also working on an AI teaching assistant for English language teachers that supports teachers as they plan and create lessons for students who are English language learners.

Pearson's application of generative AI is backed by learning scientists, vetted by subject matter experts, and based on content from Pearson's library of higher education materials. Pearson is committed to investing in the responsible application of AI to advance product innovation and enhance the learning experience.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.

Media contact
Dan Nelson (dan.nelson@pearson.com)
Sami Miller (sami.miller@pearson.com)


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470066/Pearson__Channels.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/617186/Pearson_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pearson-leads-the-ai-charge-with-multiple-new-innovations-to-enhance-student-learning-and-educator-efficiency-302208173.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.