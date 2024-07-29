Empowering Law Enforcement On and Off the Field: Detego Global Announces Landmark Rugby Sponsorship

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Detego Global, the innovators behind leading digital forensics, case management, and endpoint monitoring solutions, proudly announced their sponsorship of the 4 Nations Police Rugby for two consecutive years. This exciting initiative underscores Detego Global's dedication to supporting law enforcement teams and promoting community engagement through sport.

With the company's logo proudly displayed on all kits worn by the competing nations, Detego Global's integral role in empowering law enforcement teams will be highlighted through this unique partnership and its award-winning solutions. The 4 Nations Police Rugby Cup features teams from the police forces of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland competing annually in a series of matches that not only showcase the athletic prowess and teamwork among the police forces, but also serve as a platform for key players to come together and form the British Police rugby team. Detego Global's sponsorship of three-time Police Cup champions South Wales Police, along with their support of the England Police Rugby team during their tour of South Africa, exemplifies the successful collaboration between national police rugby teams and this digital forensics pioneer. Detego Global's commitment extends beyond financial sponsorship to include backing for international tours and charity initiatives undertaken by the teams. The series of matches will culminate in the highly anticipated decider: the Detego Global 4 Nations Police Rugby Cup.

Sponsorships like this play a crucial part in Detego Global's "Progress Through Purpose" initiative - a significant component of the company's CSR strategy. In addition to sponsoring police rugby teams, Detego Global has extended its support to injured servicemen and women through charities such as Pilgrim Bandits and other military and law enforcement charities that help veterans live life to the fullest. Other worthy causes embraced by "Progress Through Purpose" include environmental conservation, nurturing Paralympic talent, and uplifting communities worldwide.

Dave Kirk, founder of Detego Global and a lifelong rugby enthusiast who played the sport in his youth, highlighted the significance of the partnership:

"Rugby is a sport my wife and I hold dear. Its values of discipline and respect align perfectly with our company's ethos. We're proud to support this initiative that fosters community and well-being among police teams. This partnership allows us to give back and strengthen our ties with the law enforcement community in a meaningful way."

Commenting on Detego Global's continued support for law enforcement, Managing Director, Andy Lister said:

"Through initiatives like this, we are proud to support our law enforcement teams on the pitch, fostering teamwork, camaraderie, and community spirit. This tournament exemplifies our dedication to both technological innovation and the well-being of those who protect and serve. I eagerly anticipate the upcoming matches - from our previous sponsorships of police rugby, it is sure to be an unmissable cup."

Nick Bracken, OBE DL, Chief Executive of 4 Nations Police Rugby, said:

"We are incredibly excited about this sponsorship from Detego Global. Their support not only brings visibility and resources to our tournament but also plays a role in uplifting police rugby. With Detego Global's backing, we are confident that we can enhance and expand police rugby, offering our officers greater opportunities to work together, triumph, and develop personally."

About Detego Global:

Detego Global is a leading provider of digital forensics, case management, and endpoint monitoring solutions. Their pioneering Unified Digital Forensics Platform is renowned for its ability to transform investigations, providing rapid and accurate results through patented forensic imaging tools, triage capabilities, AI analytics, and workflow automation. Detego Global supports a wide range of customers in their efforts to combat serious crimes such as fraud, child abuse, organised crime, human trafficking, and terrorism, offering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise. They are trusted by the military, law enforcement teams, intelligence agencies and enterprises around the world.

About 4 Nations Police Rugby:

The 4 Nations Police Rugby organisation celebrates the sport while promoting its growth and development at the grassroots level. They are responsible for coordinating sponsorship activities, organising events, actively seeking new partnerships and more to help improve police rugby across the UK. These events provide valuable insights into effective event organisation, sponsorship management, and community engagement strategies, showcasing the strength of collaboration in fostering community and creating unique sports experiences both on and off the field.

CONTACT:

Company: Detego Global

Contact Person: Buddhika Karunasekara (Director of Marketing)

Phone Number: +44 (0) 7889 227 428

Email: budd.karunasekara@detegoglobal.com

Release Date: July 29, 2024

SOURCE: Detego Global

View the original press release on accesswire.com